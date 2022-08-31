4 One Piece characters who deserved Haki (and 4 who wasted theirs)

For better or worse, Haki is the most centralized fighting style in the One Piece series. Naturally, there will be manga spoilers up ahead, all the way up to One Piece Chapter 1058. Haki is a power system that manifests willpower for offensive and defensive purposes. It's been commonplace ever since the two-year timeskip.

Not every character has been seen using Haki, which is why some readers are hopeful that it will happen. One Piece has now made it clear that Haki is a prerequisite for powerful fighters. Of course, that doesn't mean everybody who uses Haki is good at what they do.

Nico Robin and 3 other One Piece characters who should be given Haki

1) Carrot

Minks are a very powerful tribe in the One Piece series. They are given access to special electrical abilities. Circumstantially, they can also transform under a full moon and become even more powerful.

Carrot is a very quick and nimble fighter. However, due to her young age, she is yet to learn Haki techniques. Even something like Kenbunshoku Haki would allow her to scout the area for potential danger. Sometimes the best course of action is to evade the enemies.

If she ever makes a return in the One Piece series, Carrot would do well to apply Haki to her everyday life. She now has to rule over an entire kingdom.

2) Gecko Moria

Haki is entirely dependent on the user's willpower. For that reason, this One Piece villain has never displayed any such techniques. Moria completely let himself go after losing to Kaido several years ago. Even the likes of Jinbe have criticized him for his lazy behavior.

However, when fully motivated, he is truly a force to be reckoned with. The Kage Kage no Mi lets him control the shadows of living creatures. However, he often lets them do all his dirty work. Moria would be far more formidable if he just used Haki and learned how to fight properly.

It's currently unknown if Moria is still alive by One Piece Chapter 1058. He was last seen with the Blackbeard Pirates. Of course, if he did make his return, Moria could find a way to regain his confidence.

3) Nico Robin

It can be argued that Hana Hana no Mi is among the most broken Devil Fruits in the entire series. Nico Robin can sprout multiple limbs from any surface. Her attacking range is far beyond most One Piece characters.

However, not only does she lack a major focus in fights, but she also doesn't seem to use Haki. A major weakness of her Devil Fruit is that she will receive injuries from her replicated body parts. Robin could easily avoid that by using Busoshoku Haki to defend herself.

Some readers believe that she may have used Haki against Black Maria in the Onigashima Raid. However, it's currently unknown if Demonio Fleur simply uses a different shading technique. Viewers will have to wait for the anime to find out.

4) Crocodile

Crocodile has always been a really powerful Devil Fruit user. The Suna Suna no Mi grants him Logia powers from the sand element. With that said, he is overly reliant on his Devil Fruit, since the most basic Haki users can bypass his intangibility. Crocodile is yet to be seen using the mysterious power.

While it's never been confirmed outright, many fans believe that Crocodile lost most of his willpower in the Alabasta saga. That's why he was much weaker back then. He didn't regain his drive until he broke out from Impel Down.

Following his return to One Piece Chapter 1056, it's been revealed that Crocodile is now secretly running the Cross Guild. It's highly likely that he will be using Haki from this point forward, since it's a basic requirement for all the elite fighters. Otherwise, he wouldn't even be a threat against Vice Admirals.

Portgas D. Ace and 3 other One Piece characters who wasted their Haki potential

1) Pica

It's very rare to see Busoshoku Haki users coat their entire bodies. More often than not, they focus on a single body part. However, there are a few exceptions in the One Piece world, such as Pica from the Donquixote Pirates.

This senior officer often protects himself from attacks by merging with stone, via the Ishi Ishi no Mi. When that fails to work, he is forced to rely on his mediocre Haki. Roronoa Zoro didn't have much difficulty cutting down Pica in the Dressrosa arc. In fact, full-body Haki rarely works in the One Piece series.

Perhaps the minor villain never had much reason to use Haki in the first place. Very few people can reach him when he's using his Devil Fruit powers. Coupled with that, Pica is very good at hiding from his opponents.

2) Usopp

Let it be known that Usopp is among the best snipers in the One Piece series. During the Dressrosa arc, he unlocked his Kenbunshoku Haki and figured out where his primary target was located.

However, the main problem is that he never seems to use Haki outside of that one moment. It's been several arcs, yet Usopp hasn't gotten any better with his Kenbunshoku Haki, which is disappointing to see.

At some point, he really needs to develop these skills. Otherwise, he will never catch up to his father. Perhaps he will find the courage one day to become a brave warrior. This might be the only way he can properly use Haki.

3) Portgas D. Ace

Ace became a victim of circumstances since he was a very early character. Haki wasn't a fully developed concept before the One Piece timeskip.

For instance, viewers couldn't really see the special coating from Busoshoku users. Eiichiro Oda didn't flesh out this power system until after Luffy's training. Consequently, some fans wondered if Ace had used Haki before. He only did so in a few brief flashbacks and supplementary materials.

If he'd ended up surviving Marineford, he would've likely used Haki in a more prominent way. Instead, he was too dependent on his powerful Logia Devil Fruit, the Mera Mera no Mi.

4) Eustass Kid

Eustass Kid is among the very few characters with the ability to use Haoshoku Haki. Unfortunately, Kid also has the absolute worst feats in regards to this power. He can use all three different types of Haki, but he never really does.

Kid never coats his attacks with Busoshoku Haki. He also didn't bother learning the same advanced techniques that Luffy did in the Udon prison. Instead, he relies on his mechanical robots and the electromagnetic powers of the Jiki Jiki no Mi.

While he is still a very strong One Piece character, he lacks the basic fundamentals of a very important fighting style. Kid would be even more dangerous if he could apply such techniques.

