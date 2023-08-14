One Piece Episode 1073: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1073 is set to be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With Luffy and Kaido’s fight now in full swing after the Straw Hat’s reactivation of Gear 5, fans are excited to see what’s next for this battle between true titans of the pirate world. Likewise, their curiosity for the ridiculous power Luffy will next demonstrate has swelled to truly ravenous appetites.

Fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece Episode 1073 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available. Nevertheless, they are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1073 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1073 likely to see Kaido begin a comeback

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1073 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The date and time of the episode's release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1073 on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it airs in Japan.

One Piece Episode 1073 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 19

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, August 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, August 20

Episode 1072 recap

One Piece Episode 1072 began with Kaido questioning the exact nature of Luffy’s Awakening and how he was still alive. Kaido then swallowed Luffy, but the plan backfired due to the cartoonish-like abilities of Gear 5.

This is followed by Kaido landing a big hit on Luffy, revealing that Gear 5 consumes a substantial amount of energy. Luffy then visibly aged as his “voice” began fading once more, prompting him to force his heart to beat faster. This restarted his Gear 5 form, prompting him and Kaido to fight once again.

However, Kaido’s subsequent blows didn’t seem to impact Luffy in any negative way. Luffy’s body was instead temporarily distorted to match the impact of the attack.

This continued for the rest of the episode, which ended with Luffy proclaiming he’ll be the next King of the Pirates.

What to expect (speculative)

After the domination that Luffy displayed in the previous installment, One Piece Episode 1073 will likely see Kaido begin mounting a ferocious (and actually effective) comeback. Fans can also expect Luffy to actually start taking damage from Kaido’s attacks.

Despite this comeback, however, One Piece Episode 1073 will almost certainly see Luffy continue to hold the advantage in their fight. Part of this stems from how overpowering Gear 5 is in terms of what it can do, as well as the fact that Kaido is clearly taking damage from its techniques so far.

Considering that Luffy has likely only scratched the surface of its potential, the next episode will likely begin laying the groundwork for the protagonist’s eventual win.

