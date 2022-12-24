One Piece chapter 1070: Rob Lucci's Devil Fruit, explained

One of the most exciting aspects of the Egghead Island arc has fully come to a head in One Piece chapter 1070. The latest issue has seen Lucci and Luffy’s first rematch come to a quick and decisive end, with the latter dominating Rob Lucci and his Zoan type, Cat-Cat Fruit, Model: Leopard.

While One Piece chapter 1070 is likely to be the end of the first of many rematches for the two, the decisive conclusion makes it hard to believe that Lucci is a match for Luffy. In any case, it’s clear that even in an Awakened form, the former's Devil Fruit isn’t equal to Luffy’s in any way, shape, or form.

However, that is not to say that neither Rob Lucci nor his Devil Fruit powers are weak. In fact, it may be one of the most impressive Zoan type Devil Fruits in the One Piece series.

Lucci’s loss to Luffy in One Piece chapter 1070 doesn’t make his Devil Fruit any less of a threat

As mentioned earlier, Rob Lucci’s Devil Fruit in One Piece chapter 1070 is the Zoan type Cat-Cat Fruit, Model: Leopard. Perfectly demonstrated by Lucci throughout the series, the Fruit’s major strength is a massive increase in physical strength in both the hybrid and full leopard forms the Fruit gives its user access to.

Combined with Lucci’s expertise in the Rokushiki, this makes for incredibly potent and deadly attacks of a physical nature. Moreover, the half-leopard form is impressively built and retains the general shape of the user’s height and mass. Both are increased by a slight degree in this form, whereas the full leopard and hybrid forms dramatically change his shape and size.

Tony Tony Chopper also states in the series (long before One Piece chapter 1070) that Zoans, which grant transformations into carnivorous animals, are much more ferocious than others. With Lucci’s Fruit allowing him to transform into a leopard, this difference in ferocity is likely taken to the max, considering the predatory nature of an actual leopard.

This predatory nature also seems to take over the user in full leopard form, with Lucci having been seen mauling and almost eating Luffy alive during one of their earlier encounters. The former also claims that those who have eaten Fruits such as this are highly specialized in physical strength and close combat, which is certainly true for Lucci.

Additionally, he is able to access a fourth form, which is a variation of his standard hybrid form. He achieves this because of his skills in Seimei Kikan, also known as Life Return. With this, Lucci compresses and shrinks his muscles, making his hybrid form smaller and slightly more humanoid. He is also shown to be faster and capable of landing more hits than in his hybrid form, becoming a smaller target in exchange for a decrease in strength.

The Fruit has been shown to be capable of an Awakening, which is the form Lucci predominantly fights in throughout One Piece chapter 1070 and 1069. The user’s hybrid form becomes much taller and leaner while seemingly retaining the strength of the original hybrid form in the process.

A dark flame forms a mane-like scarf down the user's back, arms, and shoulders, which mimics Luffy’s design in his Gear 5 form. While it is theorized that this could be a commonality among Awakened Zoan Fruits of a certain nature, this is purely speculative and based on fan theories.

Interestingly, Vegapunk Shaka points out in One Piece chapter 1070 and 1069 that Lucci’s Awakened form should have taken control of the user’s personality. However, as a testament to his mental and physical strength, Lucci was somehow able to maintain his personality and sentience.

However, as of One Piece chapter 1070, this is all there is to know about Rob Lucci’s Devil Fruit. While it’s possible that more information may come in later issues of the manga, the only one who knows this for sure is the series’ mangaka, Eiichiro Oda.

