One Piece Chapter 1070: Kizaru on the way as Luffy overpowers Lucci and Vegapunk explains artificial Devil Fruits

One Piece Chapter 1070’s full summary and raw scan spoilers were released on Wednesday, December 21, bringing with them an exciting issue that races Egghead toward its conclusion. Amazingly, the chapter still manages to feel appropriately paced despite clearly progressing the Egghead Island arc into its final steps.

One Piece Chapter 1070 also sees Dr. Vegapunk expand on how the Seraphim are able to have artificial Devil Fruits and what that creation process is like. For this information and so much more, fans are absolutely raving about this latest issue in the 25-year-long odyssey that is the author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series.

One Piece Chapter 1070 info-dumps in first half before switching to action-packed second half that races Egghead arc toward conclusion

One Piece Chapter 1070 begins its story content with Luffy apologizing to Sentomaru for distracting him since that’s why he was hit. However, Sentomaru says Luffy shouldn’t look down on him since he saw it coming and blocked it. Lucci tells Sentomaru that he should just pass out already since that would allow CP0 to control the Seraphim.

Luffy then attacks Lucci, while Kaku and Stussy cry out for their comrade from the sidelines, still not getting involved. One of Luffy’s attacks has seemingly caused him to spin endlessly like a top, resulting in him apparently floating away from the battlefield. Kaku, meanwhile, points out how the in-fighting with Seraphim is essentially a loss for CP0, while Vegapunk’s staff evacuate.

One Piece Chapter 1070 then shifts perspectives to the lab stratum, where Franky is in shock over how S-Shark has the same Devil Fruit powers as Señor Pink of the Donquixote Family. Franky thinks that Señor Pink is dead since each Devil Fruit is one of a kind, but Dr. Vegapunk confirms that Pink is still alive as a prisoner in Impel Down.

Dr. Vegapunk then explains that he can only reliably replicate Zoan Devil Fruits when leaving Caesar Clown’s SMILE Fruits out of the discussion. He continues to say that if he had massive amounts of time and money, then all Devil Fruits could likely be recreated. However, he specifies that whether or not these duplicates can be Awakened is unconfirmed.

One Piece Chapter 1070 sees Dr. Vegapunk continue to expand on the recreation process for Devil Fruits, saying he tried every approach he could for Logia Fruits, but they’re “difficult.” He emphasizes that recreating a Paramecia Fruit is as simple as getting the lineage factor of the ability user. From there, he produces a unique type of blood that can transfer the ability to others.

This “green blood” is what the Seraphim have coursing through their veins, allowing them to use the Devil Fruits that are imbued within the green blood. As Dr. Vegapunk explains this, the various Seraphim are seen using their Devil Fruit abilities. Dr. Vegapunk then claims that, to his knowledge, the Seraphim are the pinnacle of science in the history of the world.

The Straw Hats are all amazed by this information, with each having a different reaction honing in on one aspect of the Seraphim’s existence. One Piece Chapter 1070 then cuts to Luffy versus Lucci, where Sentomaru eventually flees as the former two continue their fight. However, Luffy is having a fun time in his Gear 5 form, infuriating Lucci even further beyond not being able to hit the former.

Luffy uses a new move here called the Gum-Gum Dawn, which seemingly knocks Lucci unconscious based on his comments following this attack. Meanwhile, the rest of Luffy’s original group is being directed toward an escape rocket by S-Snake. Chopper calls out to Luffy, while Sentomaru warns him to avoid boarding at the last minute and says he leaves Dr. Vegapunk in Luffy’s hands.

Luffy says he will take care of it as the rocket launches away with him on board, prompting Bonney to wake up and ask where Dr. Vegapunk is. As she comes to, she sees Luffy and asks who he is, prompting Jinbe to say he will explain the details later. One Piece Chapter 1070 then sees CP0 discussing the recent battle, with Kaku cursing Sentomaru’s betrayal.

Stussy, meanwhile, is reminding Lucci that they were instructed to wait for the Marines’ arrival. Lucci counters that the Straw Hats will get away if they wait, while Nami and Usopp are asking Dr. Vegapunk if CP0 seriously intends to kill them. Nami eventually decides that they should also eliminate Dr. Vegapunk, while Usopp tries to calm her down and Dr. Vegapunk muses on how their arrival must have been fate.

The final pages of One Piece Chapter 1070 see Nami’s group fawning over the fact that Dr. Vegapunk will be coming aboard the Thousand Sunny. Meanwhile, Luffy’s group seems to have been taken to some sort of treatment facility for Atlas. It’s here that Bonney tries to depart and search for Dr. Vegapunk, saying she still needs his answer and may have no choice but to kill him.

Lucci, meanwhile, orders the CP0 agents to block off every escape route from the island while musing on how there are still six more Vegapunks to eliminate. He also comments on how powerful the island’s defense system is before the issue cuts to Kizaru on his way to Egghead Island.

He muses over the current situation, before resolving to stop the Straw Hats by sending “as many warships as possible towards Egghead.” One Piece Chapter 1070 ends here, with the announcement of a break next week for the holidays.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

