One Piece: 5 Devil fruits that went to the wrong character (& 5 that were spot on)

One of the most exciting things about seeing new One Piece characters introduced is discovering what powers or abilities they have, especially those received via Devil Fruits. While author Eiichiro Oda certainly makes these decisions very meticulously and deliberately, there are some matchups of Fruits and users in the story that are somewhat frustrating.

Oda clearly wanted these matchups in his telling of One Piece, but some simply don’t make sense, feel wrong given the Fruit’s history, or even seem to happen by accident in the series.

Although this doesn’t apply to every Devil Fruit, there are a few stand-out selections. Here are five of One Piece’s Devil Fruits that went to the wrong character and five more that were spot on.

Blackbeard's Rumble-Rumble Fruit, and 4 others that went to the wrong One Piece character

1) Gum-Gum Fruit

Luffy is the current owner of the Gum-Gum Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Technically speaking, and as of this writing, it’s yet unknown whether the mastermind of One Piece’s story, Shanks, actually intended to give Luffy the Gum-Gum Fruit. However, the story seems to portray it as having been a happy accident.

As a result, Luffy was likely never even meant to eat the Gum-Gum Fruit, with Shanks potentially instead looking to be the one to inherit Roger and Joy Boy’s wills. This would make sense given the timing of his being in the East Blue right before starting a Grand Line journey which would see him become Yonko. As a result, all signs point to Luffy mistakenly getting his Devil Fruit (based on current info).

2) Dark-Dark Fruit

Blackbeard, current owner of the Dark-Dark Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Technically speaking, Marshall D. Teech (also known as Blackbeard) was never meant to be the one to eat the Dark-Dark Fruit. He murdered his crewmate Thatch to get the Fruit from him, with the rules on Whitebeard’s ship being whoever finds a Fruit has first rights to it. Knowing that it was the Fruit he had searched for all his life, he killed Thatch for it in cold blood.

As a result, the Fruit was never meant to fall into his hands, and he eventually used it for his own evil devices. One Piece’s story would certainly look a lot different if it weren’t for Blackbeard’s treacherous, pre-story deeds.

3) Rumble-Rumble Fruit

Blackbeard seen wielding both the Dark-Dark Fruit and Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Blackbeard was never meant to receive the then-recently-deceased Whitebeard’s Rumble-Rumble Fruit. The exact process by which Teech was able to accomplish having two Devil Fruits is still unknown, but it goes against what the series has told readers constantly about the mysterious foodstuffs.

As a result, he was never meant to have the Rumble-Rumble Fruit and was likely only able to do so due to the Dark-Dark Fruit, which he also was never meant to possess. Interestingly enough, Blackbeard is the only character with two Devil Fruits, and he wasn’t meant to have either.

4) Soul-Soul Fruit

Big Mom is the current owner of the Soul-Soul Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Big Mom’s Soul-Soul Fruit is yet another One Piece Devil Fruit that fell into the hands of someone it wasn’t supposed to be with. The Yonko’s flashback implies that during one of her hunger pang episodes, she went crazy upon finding something she wanted to eat and ended up eating her friends and family, including Mother Caramel.

Caramel was the Fruit’s previous wielder, and this is how Big Mom came to have the powers of the Fruit herself. This, however, was obviously not how she intended her interaction with the future Yonko to come to an end, meaning Big Mom was never truly meant to have the Soul-Soul Fruit.

5) Slow-Slow Fruit

Foxy is the current owner of the Slow-Slow Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the main reasons why Foxy’s Slow-Slow Fruit went to the wrong character is because of how poorly it was misused by the least-favorite captain. Despite having the potential to be one of the most challenging and useful Devil Fruits in the series, he instead wastes it on torturous Davy Back games.

It’s an annoying detail of a disliked character who appears in an awful arc, making this matchup of Devil Fruit and user even more infuriating. Arguably, it’s the single worst matchup of its kind in the series.

Kaido's Fish-Fish Fruit, and 4 other One Piece Devil Fruit pairings are spot on

1) Flame-Flame Fruit

Sabo is the current owner of the Flame-Flame Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Sabo inheriting the Flame-Flame Fruit during the Dressrosa arc is an incredibly satisfying moment for many fans. While some criticized the act as Oda essentially replacing Ace, it was nevertheless touching to see Fire First’s will and powers inherited by his very own brother.

Additionally, it fits well with the other motifs of Sabo’s character, particularly his Dragon Claw Fist technique and the “Flames of Revolution” role he seems to be set up to eventually play. As a result, the passing on of this Fruit to Sabo is incredibly fitting.

2) Glint-Glint Fruit

Admiral Kizaru, owner of the Glint-Glint Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The pairing here is spot on due to the dichotomous hilarity of the pairing more than anything else, but nonetheless, it is still a great match. One Piece’s slow, lazy, and almost dimwitted Admiral Kizaru is the owner of the Glint-Glint Fruit, and the personality of its owner is what makes it such a great match.

The Fruit allows its user to become light, letting them travel at lightspeed, teleport themselves by turning into light, and so many other broken abilities. The hilarity of the slow, lazy Kizaru using such a fast-paced power is not lost on the audience, and it makes for a perfectly juxtaposed duo.

3) Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon

Kaido, owner of the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

While still interesting and powerful, one of the most typically underpowered classes of Devil Fruit is the Mythical Zoan type (especially considering how strong they’re meant to be). Kaido’s Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon is a perfect pairing in that the strongest creature alive demonstrates how strong some of the most powerful Devil Fruits are meant to be.

The destructive power his fruit offered him was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights in the series’ Wano arc, constantly impressing fans with feats of strength and durability. Showing fans what the strongest Devil Fruits can do via the strongest creature alive is a fantastic pairing that will undoubtedly remain one of the best in the series.

4) Human-Human Fruit

Tony Tony Chopper, owner of the Human-Human Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Tony Tony Chopper receiving the Human-Human Fruit is an absolutely perfect match, especially considering how humanized his character and backstory are. The feeling of being ostracized and lonely is something everyone can relate to, as it’s an incredibly human emotion to feel at some point in our lives.

The irony of Chopper being rejected by both humans and reindeer after eating the Human-Human Fruit further adds to how relatable he is as a character. This Devil Fruit and user pairing is undoubtedly one of the best and most fitting.

5) Rumble-Rumble Fruit

A younger Whitebeard, the original wielder of the Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The only fruit to appear twice on this list, Whitebeard’s Rumble-Rumble Fruit was a perfect match for him during his time in the series. Despite his appearance, Whitebeard was still the strongest pirate on the seas, and a Yonko at that.

The Rumble-Rumble Fruit matched him perfectly as a result. It is one of the most deceptively destructive Fruits around (especially in terms of max potential), and the pairing of these two giants of strength is one of the best in the series.

