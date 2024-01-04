One Piece chapter 1103: Kuma unexpectedly saves Bonney as a new Straw Hat ally is teased

One Piece chapter 1103’s unofficial scanlations were released over the holiday week, bringing a surprising and exciting early look at the manga’s upcoming official release. While nothing is considered truly canon until an official release from Shueisha verifies it, these scanlations have historically been fairly accurate from a broad perspective.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1103’s events, the highlight of which is certainly the unexpected and timely appearance of Bartholomew Kuma on Egghead Island. The issue also seems to be setting up a secret ally to the Straw Hats, thanks to a key panel that saw Monkey D. Luffy mysteriously receive abundant food.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece 1103.

One Piece chapter 1103 sees Bonney come to terms with her father’s sacrifice ahead of his reappearance

One Piece chapter 1103: A life well lived

One Piece chapter 1103 begins with a brief flashback showing Jewelry Bonney leaving the room containing Kuma’s memory bubble after viewing her father’s memories. Dr. Vegapunk asks her if she saw everything, which she confirms, prompting him to lament having broken his promise to Kuma.

However, Bonney returns to her true 12-year-old form, hugging Dr. Vegapunk while she cries and apologizes for how she treated him. Dr. Vegapunk then told Bonney he had a gift for her from her father, which is revealed to be a sapphire necklace in the design of a flower. Dr. Vegapunk says that Kuma envisioned it as a protective charm before commenting on Luffy's impressive appearance after just two years.

Jewelry Bonney's odyssey through her father's memories officially ends in the opening scenes of One Piece chapter 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1103 then sees Bonney recognize that Luffy is the son of Monkey D. Dragon, prompting Dr. Vegapunk to comment on how stunned he was when they appeared together.

Dr. Vegapunk then tells Bonney that a lot has happened since she entered the memory room, explaining that the Straw Hats just saved Dr. Vegapunk’s life. He adds that he’ll explain later as he apologizes to Bonney for how worthless he is for following Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s orders.

Bonney then begins telling him he’s wrong as the flashback ends, returning readers to contemporary events on Egghead Island. Here, Bonney identifies Saturn as the real villain of her and her father’s story. Saturn tells Bonney that his father is truly dead, while the other Straw Hats are seen lamenting their inability to move. Luffy specifically is begging for food at this time.

Bonney's lashing out at Saint Saturn several chapters ago is finally given the proper context in One Piece chapter 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1103 reveals that Sentomaru has also been captured, while Admiral Kizaru, still resting, thinks of Sentomaru and Bonney. The issue then shifts perspective briefly to Revolutionary Army headquarters, where Dragon and Emporio Ivankov are discussing where Kuma possibly could’ve gone.

They both recognize that Kuma is different from them, making it difficult to guess where he’d have gone as the focus returns to Egghead Island.

Bonney, recognizing the situation she’s in, decides to fight if she’s going to die here anyway. She then uses her Distorted Future technique to create a “Nika-ish Future,” shocking Saturn briefly as she attacks. However, she suddenly feels weak again, while Saturn comments on her knowing the name Nika, proving that she is Kuma’s daughter.

One Piece chapter 1103 sees Bonney's belief in Nika waver despite his being just feet away from her (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1103 then sees Saturn assert that she doesn’t fully understand the meaning of the word Nika, thinking to himself that she hasn’t drawn the connection to Luffy’s Gear 5 yet. He then comments on how pathetic Bonney is before realizing that Luffy is eating food, questioning who is responsible for giving him food and demanding he be cuffed immediately.

Kizaru is shown to be sitting up at this point, whereas he was lying down earlier, possibly suggesting that he gave Luffy the food. As Bonney questions why she can’t change Saturn’s age, he reveals that she owes her power to him. He reveals that she was part of experiments to determine whether extract infusions of Devil Fruits could grant a baby the Fruit’s ability without them needing to eat it.

One Piece chapter 1103 sees Saturn call it a success but adds that the original Devil Fruit is useless. He adds that while her ability lets her transform into a state representing a future she perceives as possible, these possibilities become limited as her future becomes more certain. Likewise, he asserts that as she uncovers the world's truth, Nika becomes an impossible myth she just wanted to believe in.

One Piece chapter 1103: An unexpected arrival

Kuma's arrival on Egghead Island in One Piece chapter 1103 is truly perfectly timed (Image via Toei Animation)

Bonney responds by asserting that Nika is real and that she’s been looking for him so he can save Kuma from the cyborg slave state Saturn is responsible for. As she says this, Kuma is seen flying through the sky. Saturn responds by pointing out that Bonney’s sudden weakening is proof that she’s beginning to doubt the possibility of Nika’s existence.

He adds that all Kuma did was pass on a worthless Buccaneer legend to her, adding that Kuma once told him he wanted to save people just like Nika. Saturn then comments on the irony of Ginny being brought to Mariejois as “wife number 8,” seemingly implying that Ginny was his eighth wife. Likewise, this would make Saturn Bonney’s biological father.

One Piece chapter 1103 sees him explain this irony as Ginny being a part of his drug experiments, adding that she developed the Sapphire Scale disease like the other failures. He adds that he knew the results were poor but marvels at Sapphire Scale being passed on to her child also. Bonney questions what he means by this, seemingly reconfirming that she is indeed Saturn’s biological child.

Suddenly, something is heard crashing into the island, and Bonney begins sobbing emotionlessly at the revelation that Saturn is responsible for all the misery in her life and Kuma’s. Dr. Vegapunk begins screaming at Saturn here, criticizing him for using something he was responsible for as a bargaining chip with Kuma.

One Piece chapter 1103 then sees Saturn compare his perspective to the others trying to comprehend the feelings of insects they step on, which he says they obviously don’t do. Kuma is then seen fighting through various Marines on the island, as Saturn is informed of Kuma’s arrival and that the Marines cannot stop him.

Saint Saturn and Dr. Vegapunk question how Kuma could be here as Bonney comments on how she can’t hold on or speak anymore. As Kuma races through the island, Bonney comments on how she feels like her heart is shattering. She adds that she thinks she’d be better off dead at this point as she begins loudly sobbing and apologizing to her father.

One Piece chapter 1103 then sees Saturn order the nearby Marines to fire at Bonney, calling her wailing insufferably annoying. However, at the last minute, Kuma appears and blocks the shots, causing Saturn to throw Bonney to the ground and attempt to impale her.

As Bonney apologizes for her impending death due to how hard Kuma fought for her life, he appears and picks her up, saving her from Saturn’s attack in the nick of time.

Bonney calls out to her father once she realizes it’s him, while Kuma removes Saturn’s leg from his back. As Bonney sobs over her father's arrival, returning to her true form in the process, Kuma turns around and prepares to punch Saturn with a rageful expression on his face. However, the chapter ends before Kuma’s attack is seen landing.

One Piece chapter 1103: In summation

Overall, One Piece chapter 1103 serves as an exciting and shocking start to what is likely the buildup of the Egghead arc’s eventual climax. With Kuma’s arrival, the Straw Hats likely have a chance at successfully escaping with Dr. Vegapunk in tow as they originally planned. However, Kuma’s arrival is likely sacrificial to allow Luffy, Bonney, and the others to escape.

There’s also the apparent tease of Admiral Kizaru seemingly becoming an ally to the Straw Hats by giving Luffy food during the standoff with Saint Saturn. While it’s unconfirmed that Kizaru is indeed responsible, he seems to be the culprit based on the paneling in chapter 1103. Likewise, his suspected betrayal could be a major factor in the arc’s climax, seemingly soon to come.

