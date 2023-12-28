Crunchyroll confirms One Piece gear 5 did break the internet

One of the most memorable moments in anime this year was certainly One Piece Gear 5, which broke several records upon its adaptation in episode 1,071 of Eiichiro Oda's legendary anime series.

Fans from all over the world gathered to witness Monkey D. Luffy's enthralling transformation, which left an indelible mark in the anime industry. It was undoubtedly the talk of the town when it first aired, crashing several streaming platforms and becoming the top trend for several days.

That said, the popular streaming platform Crunchyroll recently confirmed in their latest post that Luffy's Gear 5 transformation in One Piece crashed their servers during the time of its release.

One Piece Gear 5 transformation confirmed to have crashed the Crunchyroll servers at the time of its release

Fans of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus had been awaiting the One Piece Gear 5 transformation for a long time. It is highly regarded as one of the most significant moments of the franchise as well as Luffy's character journey.

Upon its adaptation in episode 1,071 of the One Piece anime, the Gear 5 transformation emerged as one of the greatest moments of the show, as it permanently shifted the direction of the series moving forward. Fans from all over the world gathered to witness the epic moment on their screens, causing several streaming platforms to crash moments after the episode's release.

One of those platforms was Crunchyroll, that recently came out and praised the show's monumental success in adapting Luffy's Gear 5 transformation. In their post, they talked about how the One Piece Gear 5 episode crashed their servers on the first day itself.

Although the One Piece Gear 5 transformation breaking the internet was a fact known by every fan in the anime community, many tried to criticize and undermine the legendary moment due to a few minor issues. Some even tried comparing it to Goku's Ultra Instinct or Naruto's Baryon Mode, proclaiming that Gear 5 was not as successful as the other two.

Given that Crunchyroll is at the forefront of the anime streaming platforms, their confirmation of Luffy's long-awaited transformation crashing their servers goes to show the sheer amount of hype and excitement surrounding it.

Since then, several anime fandoms have been at war with each other, as they tried to undermine the impact that the top moments of their favorite series had on the world. While there is certainly no right or wrong side in this conversation, it's safe to say that the One Piece Gear 5 episode was among the most significant and memorable moments in anime history.

Furthermore, it had achieved #3 and #5 position on the trending page of X (formerly Twitter), which is a feat secured by only a few anime in recent times. It goes to show the undeniable impact of the episode on the anime community.