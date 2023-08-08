"Gear 5 broke nothing": Anime communities go to war over One Piece episode 1071 

One Piece episode 1071 finally introduced Luffy's long-awaited Gear 5 awakening to the entire world, causing anime fandoms to engage in an all-out Twitter war. This is because rival fandoms believe that Gear 5 has failed to live up to the hype and didn't truly break the internet like Ultra Instinct and Baryon Mode did.

Popular Dragon Ball, Naruto, and other fan accounts are busy slandering Gear 5 on Twitter, while One Piece fan accounts are refuting their claims, leaving no stones unturned to defend their show and prove that their disgruntled rivals are just jealous of the success of Gear 5's introduction in the show.

Anime communities clash on Twitter over the validity of One Piece episode 1071's success

Then saying it's trash, while not understanding the series



LMFAO Are people really skipping 1000 episodes just to watch Gear 5 Luffy...Then saying it's trash, while not understanding the series

One Piece episode 1071 is a landmark episode which introduced Luffy's Gear 5 transformation to the entire world. The episode crashed multiple streaming sites such as Crunchyroll and was trending globally on Twitter and other social media platforms. However, despite its success, rival fandoms believe that Luffy and his Gear 5 didn't break the internet at all.

Multiple popular Twitter accounts have compared the impact of Gear 5 with Baryon Mode and Ultra Instinct, jumping to the conclusion that Gear 5's hype wasn't nearly as high as Naruto and Goku's legendary transformations. This has led to an all-out war breaking between anime communities on Twitter.

LMAOOOOOOOOO this is so embarrassing man like one piece fans will never recover from this

Your trolls mean nothing to Onepiece fans . People who are doing live streams couldn't watch the episode due to the servers being crashed

Dragon Ball fans have stated that Ultra Instinct is the only transformation in recent memory which managed to actually crash the internet with all its hype. Dragon Ball fans have also accused One Piece fans of switiching off their routers in order to pretend that Gear 5 crashed Crunchryoll servers. However, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, and Boruto fans have also jumped on this bandwagon.

One Piece fans have disproven this accusation by providing screenshots from live streams of popular streamers who were trying the watch episode 1071 as soon as it aired. Even on their live streams, the Crunchyroll servers appeared to be down due to high traffic, which, as per fans, establishes the influence of Gear 5.

Fun Fact : The day goku went master ultra instinct for the first time in DBS 129, the internet completely broke. every single streaming site went down including torrents

The episode also crashed crunchyroll, all french streaming sites and made it to the news



Baryon Mode Naruto Chapter crashed MangaPlus app, Shonen Jump app and Viz Media. The episode also crashed crunchyroll, all french streaming sites and made it to the news. Gear 5 didn't do any of that

Further, Dragon Ball and Boruto fans have aslo slandered Luffy's Gear 5 awakening, saying that it is a goofy and cartoonish transformation and will never be as hyped as Ultra Instinct or Baryon Mode. Some fans have pointed out that both the transformations were successful in breaking the internet, with Baryon Mode even being featured on television.

Additionally, Dragon Ball fans have highlighted that Ultra Instinct has become a part of people's vocabulary and has impacted the anime community on a broad scale. However, all these comparison have been refuted by One Piece fans, who have pointed out that Gear 5 has given a stagnated series like Dragon Ball relevancy while also extending an olive branch to a cancelled series like Boruto.

Gear 5 has given Dragonball so much relevancy these past few weeks they might as well add Luffy as DLC in Budokai Tenkaichi 4

Neither of the fandoms are relenting in their pursuit to one up each other, causing them to compare everything from YouTube views, Crunchyroll views, number of tweets, and even real life impact, such as how many people are watching episode 1071 in theaters and with their friends.

The anime community has always been very competitive, but this might be one of the biggest blowout that fandoms may have ever had in recent history. All fandoms are currently up in arms and ready to defend their favorite series and their favorite hero with all their might and vigor.

However, some fans are encouraging others and pointing out that they can all enjoy the transformations without comparing them. For some, Naruto's Baryon Mode, Goku's Ultra Instinct, Luffy's Gear 5 mode, and Ichigo's Getsuga Tenshō are all equally impressive and can co-exist and be enjoyed without comparison.

