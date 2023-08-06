Did One Piece Gear 5 actually break the internet? A deep dive analysis

One Piece episode 1071 has caused several online platforms to crash, as fans from all over the world witness Luffy's legendary Gear 5 transformation for the first time. The episode has been met with nothing but positive reviews, with global streaming platforms like Crunchyroll crashing due to massive traffic.

Moreover, One Piece episode 1071 has been trending on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, with fans being mesmerized by the animation quality and Luffy's Gear 5. Despite the hype surrounding the episode, fans of rival anime series do not believe that the episode managed to break the internet.

Here is an analysis of the impact Luffy's Gear 5 episode had on anime history and the internet.

An in-depth analysis of the impact of One Piece episode 1071

Anime websites crashed due to Gear 5's debut

The debut of One Piece episode 1071 crashed the servers of the most popular anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll. The site crashed well before the episode aired owing to increased traffic, as people eagerly waited to see Gear 5 in action.

A huge spike in crashes was reported as soon as the new episode aired, with Crunchyroll slowing down in several countries including India. Several individuals took to Twitter to report that the site crashed, with others confirming that the site was almost inaccessible for a better part of the day.

• Broken Multiple Anime sites

• Crashed Crunchyroll

• Reached #3 and #5 on trending

And people say this transformation won’t be iconic #ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/CdhfOkTjOM One Piece Gear 5th has already• Broken Multiple Anime sites• Crashed Crunchyroll• Reached #3 and #5 on trending• Reached 100k tweets in mere minutes after airingAnd people say this transformation won’t be iconic

Thus, fans had no choice but to switch to other streaming platforms popular within the fandom. Unfortunately, a majority of platforms crashed due to increased traffic after the Gear 5 episode aired, and several fans were unable to watch it as soon as it premiered.

Gear 5 marks a landmark moment in the history of One Piece and all of anime. Its wild reception on popular streaming platforms gives fans an idea of how iconic the episode truly was, confirming that it indeed caused the majority of sites to crash upon its arrival.

The reception of Gear 5 vs other iconic transformations

Luffy's Gear 5 transformation has received a thunderous response from the anime community, with episode 1071 shattering multiple records and shutting down streaming platforms. However, rival fandoms have presented data to support the theory that Gear 5 is not as successful as Baryon Mode or Ultra Instinct.

The Boruto fan account @dasiennn compared the YouTube views of the Gear 5 episode with that of Naruto's Baryon Mode. While this tipped the scale in Naruto's favor, episode 1071 ranked at #5 and #3 on the worldwide Twitter trending tab, which Naruto never accomplished.

Dragon Ball fans also took to Twitter to express that Gear 5 did not even scratch the surface of the impact that Ultra Instinct had on the entire world. Fandoms like Naruto and Dragon Ball are also banding together and calling out episode 1071, saying that it has failed to break the internet.

Bleach fans also undermined the achievement of One Piece episode 1071, stating that Ichigo's Final Getsuga Tensho is superior to Gear 5.

However, One Piece Twitter has ruthlessly shot down these comparisons and has defended the series vehemently. The intensity and vigor with which fans are defending Gear 5 is admirable and shows how dedicated they are to stand by Oda and his creation.

One Piece episode 1071 currently has the highest number of tweets in comparison to all the other episodes of the series and has surpassed previous juggernauts like episodes 1015 and 1062. There are three separate hashtags trending on Twitter: #Luffy, #Gear5, and #ONEPIECE1071, which show how iconic the Gear 5 episode was.

The impact of the Gear 5 episode is being felt all over Twitter. It has already broken previous records and has set the stage for episode 1072, which will see the final showdown between Kaido and Luffy begin. For now, fans are soaking in the brilliance of Luffy's transformation into the Warrior of Liberation.

Fans react to Luffy's Gear 5 debut

Luffy's Gear 5 debut has been one of a kind and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest transformations of all time. However, there has also been some criticism levied towards episode 1071, with some fans being angry about the amount of screentime that was taken by Hiyori's confrontation with Orochi. Flashbacks from previous episodes and a longer intro also reduced the runtime of Gear 5 in the episode.

However, these issues didn't take away much from the experience that fans had. Gear 5 Luffy has already become a fan-favorite, with the majority of the audience praising the animation quality of the scenes where Luffy is seen fighting against Kaido in his Gear 5 mode.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the latest episode.

The One Piece fandom is currently in a state of euphoria, with the majority of fans being satisfied with how Luffy's Gear 5 was introduced in episode 1071. Fans are well aware that upcoming episodes will witness the hype around Gear 5 increase even further, with the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido beginning.

This in-depth analysis of One Piece's Gear 5 episode proves that it did manage to break the internet and also crashed several anime streaming sites. The episode also trended worldwide on Twitter and became the talk of the town online.

Thus, it is safe to say that Gear 5 has already become an iconic addition to the world of anime.

