One Piece episode 1071 crashes Crunchyroll's servers following the hype for Luffy's Gear 5

One Piece episode 1071 came out on August 6, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. It was one of the most highly anticipated episodes in the series, and the fact that a major streaming platform like Crunchyroll experienced multiple service interruptions, should be enough proof for the same.

One Piece episode 1071 truly exceeded fan expectations. In the previous episode, Luffy was shown undergoing a transformation, while Zunesha seemed to suggest that he was the Joy Boy from 900 years ago. The latest installment not only showcased Luffy's return to life but also depicted him attaining new powers to confront Kaido.

Crunchyroll suffers outages multiple times as it fails to keep up with the hype of One Piece episode 1071

While One Piece episode 1071 aired on Fuji TV and OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video in Japan, international viewers also had the opportunity to watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Typically, there is a certain delay before episodes become available on these streaming platforms. For instance, on Crunchyroll, the episode appeared around 90 minutes after its initial broadcast on Japanese networks.

Crunchyroll has become one of the largest and most popular platforms for hosting anime, catering to international audiences. People from all around the world can indulge in a vast selection of titles across diverse genres available on this platform. This only testifies the worldwide popularity of anime in recent times.

However, even before the release of One Piece episode 1071, Crunchyroll suffered several outages. These can be attributed to the excited and impatient fans eagerly waiting for the anime adaptations of one of the most highly anticipated events in the One Piece series to release.

What is the hype surrounding One Piece episode 1071 all about?

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1071 (Image via Toei)

Following Luffy's devastating defeat at the hands of Kaido, the raiders' morale plummeted. Despite their unwavering resolve to fight, Momonosuke noted that there was no point in continuing the fight because where Luffy failed, hardly anybody could stand up. Even Law and Kid, who had previously teamed up to defeat the Yonko Big Mom, found themselves too tired to challenge the world's strongest man.

Thus, Luffy's rematch against Kaido held immense emotional weight, not solely because he returned from the dead, but also because it meant that the battle for Wano's liberation was far from over. Luffy's victory over Kaido in this rematch, following his prior defeats where he nearly died, would make him a Yonko, ushering him closer to his dream of becoming the next Pirate King.

The main attraction for fans, however, is Luffy's entirely new appearance as he completes his Devil Fruit Awakening in One Piece episode 1071. All four of Luffy's Gear transformations had more or less resembled his normal self, although the color and size of his body changed.

This was because he was manipulating his body and using his Devil Fruit abilities in innovative ways. However, with Gear 5, Luffy's appearance underwent a complete transformation as his hair and clothes turned white, a ring of white clouds appeared around him, and he became even more rubbery.

