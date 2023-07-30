One Piece 1070, titled Luffy Defeated?! The Determination of the Left Behind, has turned the anime world upside down, with Drums of Liberation sounding the return of Joy Boy. The new episode managed to break the internet, with hype around the Gear 5 awakening reaching astronomically high proportions.

One Piece 1070 saw Kaido's devastating blow take down Luffy once and for all, as Momonosuke and others realized that Luffy's voice is now gone. Kaido broke the news of Luffy's death to the rebel alliance, asking them to surrender Momonosuke. Amid this chaos, Zunesha heard the Drums of Liberation as Luffy's heart starts to beat again with his transformation to Gear 5 setting in motion.

One Piece 1070 breaks the internet, with fans running riot on Twitter following the Joy Boy and Gear 5 reveal

One Piece 1070 saw Luffy finally being handed defeat even after putting his all in fighting Kaido. With a devastating blow, Kaido essentially puts down Luffy, with his defeat spelling doom for Wano and the rebel alliance. Momonosuke and the others realize that Luffy's voice is gone, with Nami still clinging onto the hope that he will bounce back and take down Kaido like he had promised.

In these catastrophic conditions, the rebel alliance is pushed to a corner, with the heavily injured captains, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid preparing to make their last stand against Kaido. Momonosuke tries to run away as he is confident that if Luffy can't beat Kaido, no one can. While he is arguing with Yamato about whether they should fight or not, he hears Zunesha.

Zunesha tells Momonosuke that for the first time in 800 years, he could hear the Drums of Liberation, which makes him certain that Joy Boy has returned. One Piece 1070 ends with Luffy's heart beating once again, as steams comes out his body and his hair turns white. He is seen smiling as the episode ends on a major cliffhanger.

On Twitter, the One Piece fandom has gone berserk as they are finally on the cusp of seeing Luffy's Gear 5 awakening. Episode 1070 does a great job building up the hype for Gear 5, with the Drums of Liberation and its beats filling the entire fandom with hope that the Warrior Liberation has finally arrived at Onigashima.

One Piece 1070 is being praised by fans for its beautiful animation and pacing. In this episode, the gravity of Luffy's defeat is felt by the audience, as Kaido promises that rebellion against him will be the doom of Wano and lead to the enslavement of every man, woman, and child in the country.

However, in this seemingly unwinable situation, fans see Law and Kid stand tall, ready to die fighting Kaido instead of surrendering to him. On the other hand, Nami's absolute belief in Luffy has also teared up fans as they see her stand up to Kaido and reject the idea of Luffy's death.

Zunesha mentioning the return of Joy Boy is yet another goosebump moment that has sent shivers down the spine of fans, as their heart is filled with excitement and hope of seeing Luffy return as the Warrior of Liberation, with his gear 5 awakening set into motion.

One Piece 1070 has managed to surpass all expectations fans had and has laid down a solid foundation for episode 1071, which will finally unveil one of the most hyped and celebrated transformations in the history of anime.

As is evident, One Piece 1070 was a complete 10/10 episode, and fans on Twitter can't help but be awestruck. Many fans have revealed that Zunesha's declaration of Joy Boy's return sent chills down their spine, while others confessed that Nami's belief in Luffy still being alive moved them. Overall, this was a groundbreaking episode which will go down in history as one of the greatest episodes in One Piece.

