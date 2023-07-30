One Piece episode 1070: Did Zunesha call Luffy Joy Boy? Their words and the reveal's set up, explained

With the recent release of One Piece episode 1070, fans sat through an episode which truly took them on a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish. In the aftermath of Luffy’s now officially confirmed loss to Kaido, fans saw the tyrant of Wano assert that the Straw Hat Captain had not only been defeated, but killed in his loss.

Likewise, panic spread throughout Onigashima in One Piece episode 1070 after the news was broken to the masses and Luffy’s allies realized all hope for victory was lost. This was even true for Momonosuke and Yamato, who discussed accepting and welcoming defeat and death together against Kaido rather than becoming subservient to him again.

However, the final moments of One Piece episode 1070 provided a confusing but exciting development, narrated by none other than Zunesha herself. In the episode’s final moments, as a deep drum beat could be heard ringing throughout Onigashima, she told Momonosuke that “Joy Boy” had returned, seemingly calling Luffy by the legendary name.

One Piece episode 1070 sees Luffy’s Drums of Liberation bring him back from death in its final moments

In the final moments of One Piece episode 1070 following Yamato and Momonosuke’s aforementioned discussion, the sound of drums can be heard beating over Onigashima. This is followed by Zunesha telling Momonosuke that she hears the “Drums of Liberation” for the first time in 800 years, then proclaiming that Joy Boy has returned as an image of Luffy is shown.

However, Luffy is seemingly going through some sort of transformation, with his hair becoming almost gloopy as smoke rises from his body and he has a smile on his face. While it’s not explicitly made clear, Zunesha is indeed calling Luffy Joy Boy, confirming that whatever metamorphosis Luffy is experiencing is what led to Joy Boy’s return.

Obviously, there’s a lot to break down from Zunesha’s words in One Piece episode 1070. Firstly, Zunesha says that they can hear the “Drums of Liberation,” which are the aforementioned drums which fans heard begin beating near the episode’s end. This sound is actually being produced by Luffy’s heartbeat, which is taking on a musical rhythm as Luffy undergoes whatever transformation he’s clearly experiencing.

Immediately after this, Zunesha says that Joy Boy has returned, with the camera then focusing in on Luffy’s smiling face. In this moment, they are indeed calling Luffy Joy Boy, equating him to the second coming of the legendary Void Century figure. While this would suggest that Luffy has been the second coming of Joy Boy coming along, it seems that whatever change is currently happening to him is what “finalized” his becoming the next Joy Boy.

While dubbing Luffy as the next Joy Boy may seem sudden and lacking set up, there are some key moments throughout the series which set up this reveal. The most recent and arguably the most direct one is when Kaido defeated Luffy for the first time during the Onigashima Raid, telling him that he couldn’t be Joy Boy either it seems. This is clearly a direct setup for One Piece episode 1070’s reveal.

There’s also the original Joy Boy’s promise that he would return in 800 years time, found at Fishman Island during the Kozuki Oden flashback. Unsurprisingly, the contemporary series takes place 800 years after the Void Century, which is when Joy Boy lived. While there are additional more subtle details and set ups, what’s clear is that Zunesha dubbing Luffy the new Joy Boy has been teased for several years, and is finally coming to fruition.

