One Piece episode 1070: Exact Release date and time for every region

After leaving the fans hanging with a shocking cliffhanger in episode 1069, the eagerly anticipated 1070th installment of One Piece had viewers on edge. However, they will have to exercise patience as the show takes a one-week hiatus before unveiling its next chapter. Interestingly enough, this temporary delay could be a positive sign that episode #1070 will be among the series' most thrilling segments.
In the vast ocean, Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew unfold their goal to find the legendary treasure called "One Piece" and claim the mantle of Pirate King. On this journey, Luffy gathers a loyal group of comrades and faces off against rival pirates, the corrupt Navy, and powerful entities like the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Spanning over 1000 episodes,the anime has captivated viewers for more than two decades with its charismatic characters, imaginative world-building, thrilling action, and gripping storytelling.
One Piece Episode 1070 Release Date and Time
One Piece episode 1070 is scheduled to release on July 30, 2023. The exact release time varies depending on region:
- Pacific Time (US & Canada): 22:00 hrs on Saturday, July 30, 2023.
- Central Time (Mexico): 21:00 hrs on Saturday, July 30, 2023.
- Eastern Time (US & Canada): 22:00 hrs on Saturday, July 30, 2023.
- Indian Standard Time (India): 07:30 hrs on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
- British Summer Time (UK): 03:00 hrs on Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Australian Standard Time (Australia): 22:00 hrs on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1070
Crunchyroll and Funimation offer weekly streaming of new episodes exclusively for premium subscribers. However, free users on these platforms will need to wait a week after the initial release. It's worth noting that Netflix holds the streaming rights for One Piece in certain regions, like the United States and Canada. Nevertheless, Netflix is currently several arcs behind, specifically trailing the current Wano Country arc.
Hulu provides on-demand streaming of past One Piece episodes and seasons. However, it does not release new episodes weekly. Meanwhile, in Japan, fans can enjoy episode 1070 by watching it live on Fuji TV or through subscription-based services like Amazon Prime Video.
Recap of One Piece Episode 1069
In One Piece episode 1069, the aftermath of the intense battles on Onigashima unfolds. Guernica, still reeling from Maha's defeat, receives an urgent order from the Five Elders to apprehend Luffy immediately and prevent him from challenging the world's strongest man. In response, Drake, determined to overcome his own loss, launches an attack on Guernica but quickly finds himself countered.
The battle between Raizo and Fukurokuju reached its conclusion when Fukurokuju collapsed, desperately pleading for water. This collapse set Raizo free to continue fighting despite the burns he had endured. Meanwhile, Luffy, although exhausted, remained unwaveringly determined to overthrow Kaido and expose his cruel treatment of the people of Wano.
During their intense battle, Luffy managed to force Kaido down to the ground with a powerful Over-Kong Gun. However, Kaido swiftly countered with a Thunder Bellow Bagua attack, which caused severe injuries to Luffy. Just as their final showdown reached its climax, Guernica unexpectedly appeared, diverting Luffy's attention and allowed Kaido to deliver a devastating blow that ultimately knocked him out.
Kaido, however, recalled a similar disruption he experienced while facing Oden. This reminder left him unsatisfied with the victory achieved. The episode concluded with a sense of uncertainty and anticipation for the forthcoming events.
What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1070
Near to the end of episode 1069, CP0 agent Guernica arrived at the Onigashima rooftop. Tasked with a crucial mission to eliminate Luffy, Guernica disrupted his clash with Kaido and allowed the Yonko to unleash a devastating strike upon the leader of the Straw Hat crew, knocking him out.
The battle against Kaido on Onigashima is reaching its climax in episode 1070, promising significant developments that will have a profound impact on the Land of Wano. Fans are speculating about the impending conclusion of the raid as the arc approaches its endgame.
The upcoming One Piece episode 1070 is a must-watch for fans eagerly anticipating the climactic showdown between Luffy and Kaido, along with the pivotal conclusion of the Wano Country arc. Anime enthusiasts can expect an exceptionally captivating viewing experience.
