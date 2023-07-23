One Piece Chapter 1089: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1089 is set to release on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Garp and SWORD’s battle at Hachinosu to rescue Koby now over with a sad sacrifice, fans are excited to return to Egghead Island, as teased at the end of the previous issue.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1089 is available at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available information for One Piece Chapter 1089 as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1089 guaranteed to continue its focus on Hachinosu, show Garp and SWORD’s fate

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1089 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, August 7, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. However, for Japanese viewers, the episode will be available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1089 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Chapter 1088 recap

One Piece Chapter 1088 began with a flashback to Garp teaching a class to Marine recruits, for which Koby was present. Garp asks how they’d handle getting a baby and an old man off of an island when their boat can only hold two people at most. Koby says he’d let the baby and the old man take his boat, and he’d stay behind. However, Garp says he’s wrong and that the old man should stay since Garp and the baby are young and hence have a future ahead of them.

The issue then transported readers back in time to Amazon Lily, revealing how Koby was captured and returned to Hachinosu in the present. As the situation looked grim, Koby, Helmeppo, and Grus expressed doubts to Garp about their success. However, Garp came up with a plan, with each of them playing a major role in it. After sending the other three off, Garp rushed the skull fortress and broke it in two, injuring Avalo Pizarro as well.

Koby then destroyed Pizarro’s island-hand with an Honesty Impact, breaking his real arm as well. Grus used his Devil Fruit powers to create a net to catch the debris and save the ship, and Helmeppo ensured Koby and Grus were safe throughout. The trio then returned to the ship, where Garp told them to set sail as he stayed behind and sacrificed himself. The issue ended with a shot of Marine ships approaching Egghead Island.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering how the previous issue ended, it’s seemingly all but certain that One Piece Chapter 1089 will take readers back to Egghead Island in the upcoming issue. A focus is likely to be given to Luffy and the others, who must now balance looking for Dr. Vegapunk and fending off the Pacifista with the impending Marine invasion.

One Piece Chapter 1089 should also give fans a brief Marine perspective, if only to give context to exactly how strong the arriving force is. Fans may even get to see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn discuss something with the other Gorosei via Den Den Mushi, possibly even elaborating on what their exact plans for the Straw Hats are.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

