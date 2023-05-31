One Piece Chapter 1085 teases the Gorosei's Devil Fruit powers

With the advent of One Piece Chapter 1085’s release week comes the beginning of the spoiler process for the issue. Already well underway, fans have now received the alleged initial and full summary spoilers for the chapter as of Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Likewise, some key information has already been revealed for the near-future of the series.

While One Piece Chapter 1085’s alleged spoilers do fully reveal plenty of key information, it also lays the breadcrumbs for some eventual major revelations later on in the final saga. The significance of the “D” clan, its seemingly wide-spread branch families, and the role it played as Imu’s enemy are all a part of the issue’s setups.

However, one tease fans are especially honing in on from the issue stems from the actions that the Gorosei take as Cobra continues his conversation with Imu. According to the latest One Piece Chapter 1085 spoilers, it seems that the Gorosei’s Devil Fruits are teased in a major way, with some potentially key features being revealed for some of them.

One Piece Chapter 1085 sets up eventual reveal of Gorosei’s Devil Fruits

Amir @PEAKFlCTION #ONEPIECE1085 we find out Imu and the Gorosei all have Devil Fruit Powers. Imu turns into a huge shadow. The Gorosei have different powers, One has clouds around his neck (like Gear 5), one has horns, one is like an elephant, one is huge and the one is like a bird #ONEPIECE1085 we find out Imu and the Gorosei all have Devil Fruit Powers. Imu turns into a huge shadow. The Gorosei have different powers, One has clouds around his neck (like Gear 5), one has horns, one is like an elephant, one is huge and the one is like a bird https://t.co/qQCBA7Y91H

As One Piece Chapter 1085 progresses, fans see the Gorosei become more actively involved in the Cobra and Imu conversation. More specifically, they make it clear that Cobra’s death is imminent and inescapable, at first by pointing their guns at him. However, their silhouettes are eventually seen transforming into monstrous, terrifying shapes, which fans can only currently explain as being their Devil Fruits.

Per the alleged spoilers, all five members of the Gorosei transform into unique and distinct silhouettes by the issue’s end. One looks like a bird, another an elephant/boar, a third a demon/oni (with large horns being visible in the silhouette), and a fourth seemingly has clouds floating around his neck, similar to Luffy and Lucci’s Awakened designs.

One Piece Chapter 1085 full summary spoilers also claim that the fifth one is “just a big silhouette.” Lead series leaker Redon (who writes the full summary spoilers) says that he “can’t describe [the fifth silhouette] better,” suggesting that it has a more amorphous shape. In any case, it’s clear that each member of the Gorosei transforms into a distinct creature or state.

Slick @Never_CapAgain



I expect Imu to have a crazy “God” Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit. Would be a nice parallel to Luffy’s Nika fruit whenever they fight.



GODA!!!!



#ONEPIECE1085 Damn, Imu & the Gorosei have transformation-type abilities, which means they are most likely Zoan Devil Fruits. 🤯I expect Imu to have a crazy “God” Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit. Would be a nice parallel to Luffy’s Nika fruit whenever they fight.GODA!!!! Damn, Imu & the Gorosei have transformation-type abilities, which means they are most likely Zoan Devil Fruits. 🤯I expect Imu to have a crazy “God” Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit. Would be a nice parallel to Luffy’s Nika fruit whenever they fight. GODA!!!!🐐#ONEPIECE1085 https://t.co/Ps2iHyK85g

While specific details are obviously not shown in the issue, there are a few things fans can seemingly confirm based on the information given and one key assumption. This key assumption is, unsurprisingly, that the Gorosei each have a Zoan Devil Fruit which is what allowed them to make their transformations.

Under this assumption, there are some aspects of their transformations in One Piece Chapter 1085 which make much more sense. For example, it explains why the first three of the aforementioned silhouettes have distinct animal-like features and appearances. While the demon/oni transformation doesn’t necessarily fall into this category, it could be the case of another Human-Human Fruit.

The fourth silhouette, meanwhile, could be an Awakened one, considering that Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku’s Zoan Awakenings all share the distinct cloud-like scarf. Rather than this being indicative of a specific animal, it indicates that this Gorosei has Awakened his Fruit. As for the fifth one, there are many amorphous animal creatures in fiction which Oda could be implementing into his series, explaining why the fifth silhouette lacks distinct features.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes