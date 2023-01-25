One Piece Chapter 1073: Did Oda foreshadow the names of the Gorosei?

One Piece Chapter 1073 spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, bringing with them some incredibly exciting and shocking developments. One of the biggest reveals of the issue was the official naming of one of the Gorosei’s members. The member in question was the one with gray dreadlocks and a scar on the left side of his face.

This Gorosei member, named Saint Jegarcia Saturn in One Piece Chapter 1073, is also seemingly on his way to Egghead Island alongside Admiral Kizaru. While fans are certainly invested in what his actions will be and his motivations for going to Egghead Island, there’s another aspect of this reveal that many are honing in on for now.

Specifically, fans are curious if Jegarcia Saturn’s seemingly-interstellar name is indicative of a possible naming scheme for the other Gorosei members, based on their introductory scene.

One Piece Chapter 1073’s naming of Saint Jegarcia Saturn could be setting up a naming system for other Gorosei members

Spoiler recap

One Piece Chapter 1073 spoilers began with Stussy briefly fighting and subduing Lucci before putting him to sleep with a bite as she did Kaku. It is confirmed that Stussy is Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally and that he never intended for her to become a CP0 member. Stussy then reveals that she can’t overwrite Lucci’s order to stop the Seraphim.

Thankfully, Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison arrive and give the order after Zoro and Sanji clash with S-Hawk and S-Shark, respectively. The issue then briefly shows Luffy and Chopper looking for Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney before shifting scenes to Sphinx Island. Here, it’s revealed that the Marines came to Sphinx Island while Marco was away, but Edward Weevil protected it.

However, One Piece Chapter 1073 then confirms that Weevil was captured by Admiral Ryokugyu, prompting Bakkin to ask Marco to bring her son back. He seems hesitant at first, prompting Bakkin to yell about her son’s lineage, before the scene changes to Admiral Kizaru’s ship. This is where fans see and learn the name of Saint Jegarcia Saturn.

Name foreshadowing

333VIL @333VIL #ONEPIECE1073



Did oda foreshadow the names of the gorosei the very first time we saw them? In order left to right, in terms of distance to the sun!



SPOILERS Did oda foreshadow the names of the gorosei the very first time we saw them? In order left to right, in terms of distance to the sun! #ONEPIECE1073 SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1073 Did oda foreshadow the names of the gorosei the very first time we saw them? In order left to right, in terms of distance to the sun!#ONEPIECE1073SPOILERS https://t.co/c4sSN50rJL

While the issue is clearly momentous in several ways, fans are particularly interested in Saint Jegarcia Saturn’s name and whether it could indicate the names of the other Gorosei members. Being specifically looked at as a basis for this theory is the introductory scene of the Gorosei, which sees the five sitting around a table with Luffy’s wanted poster on it.

After learning Saint Jegarcia Saturn’s name in One Piece Chapter 1073, fans have returned to the image to apply their knowledge of the real-life solar system to the possibility of foreshadowing. With Saint Jegarcia Saturn being all the way to the right in terms of where the Gorosei members are, fans are likening this to how Saturn is also one of the farther planets from the sun.

Combining this fact with Luffy’s true Devil Fruit being the Mythical Zoan type Human-Human Fruit, Model: “Sun God” Nika, fans believe they have found foreshadowing in this scene. With Jegarcia Saturn sitting all the way to the right, fans are certain that, from left to right in this introductory scene, the other Gorosei members are named after Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

333VIL @333VIL 5 major planets in the one piece world... does each gorosei member come from a different planet? Maybe they were the king of their world at one point or something. We already know space travel is rudamentary, since moon people came to the blue planet centuries ago. 5 major planets in the one piece world... does each gorosei member come from a different planet? Maybe they were the king of their world at one point or something. We already know space travel is rudamentary, since moon people came to the blue planet centuries ago. https://t.co/qJoI6DilWf

One reason why Earth is being excluded here is that it would represent the planet on which the series’ world sits. There’s also another theory (a subset of this One Piece Chapter 1073 theory) that Im-sama would represent the Earth, making the Gorosei, their ruler, and the Ancient Weapons representative of a solar system that opposes its sun in Luffy.

Fans also theorize, based on this naming scheme, that each Gorosei member could be from one of the five major planets in the series’ world, with rudimentary space travel already canon. The existence and number of these planets stem from a scene during Nico Robin’s Ohara flashback, in which Professor Clover is seen looking at an astronomical model.

Final thoughts

However, all of this is speculative as of this article’s writing, with no further information on the Gorosei’s names or backgrounds beyond the aforementioned One Piece Chapter 1073 details. Furthermore, these spoilers may be proven wrong or mistranslated upon the issue’s official release.

One Piece Chapter 1073 is set to release on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

