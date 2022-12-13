One Piece: What ever happened to Weevil?

One Piece fans have to be wondering if there's anything planned for Edward Weevil this late in the story.

The former Warlord is the last to be introduced in the storyline. Weevil is the self-proclaimed son of the legendary Whitebeard. Under the negative influence of his mother, he's currently searching for his family inheritance. However, unbeknownst to Weevil and his mother, Whitebeard didn't leave anything behind for them.

With a previous bounty of 480,000,000 berries, Weevil is considered a dangerous threat in the One Piece series. Kizaru even compared his fighting capabilities with a younger version of Whitebeard. Despite showing up several years ago, Weevil has yet to make a significant impact in the story.

Weevil hasn't done much in the One Piece series, but he should be making his move very soon

He was last seen fighting off the Marines

Shortly after the Levely concluded, the World Government abolished the Warlord system, which severed their relationship with several pirates. The Marines then proceeded to go after the former Warlords, including Weevil himself. He was last seen fighting off a full squadron in One Piece.

Ever since the Wano Country arc ended, the story has finally caught up with several former Warlords. Most of them successfully defended themselves against the Marines. Here's a list of their current whereabouts, as of One Piece Chapter 1069:

Buggy the Clown is now considered an Emperor of the Sea, with the mistaken belief that he leads the Cross Guild organization

is now considered an Emperor of the Sea, with the mistaken belief that he leads the Cross Guild organization Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile run the Cross Guild, with the sole purpose of issuing bounties on the Marines and going after them

and Crocodile run the Cross Guild, with the sole purpose of issuing bounties on the Marines and going after them Boa Hancock survived the Amazon Lily invasion, having decided to sail the seas in order to protect her Kuja tribe from later attacks

survived the Amazon Lily invasion, having decided to sail the seas in order to protect her Kuja tribe from later attacks Bartholomew Kuma was rescued by the Revolutionary Army during the Levely, but now he is headed towards Egghead Island

Most of the former Warlords have been accounted for by One Piece Chapter 1069, which is the most recent manga chapter. However, the same cannot be said for Weevil, since he is still missing in action. It remains to be seen if he was captured by the Marines that went after him.

Weevil hasn't shown up in a very long time

At this point, some readers may be asking themselves if he was even worth including in the story.

Weevil's absence is very noticeable for multiple reasons.

The One Piece series has entered the final saga, yet he still hasn't done anything noteworthy in the narrative. Weevil is a late-stage character who has only shown up for two arcs so far, which is a considerably low number of appearances.

Oda does have something planned for him in the future

sandman @sandman_AP Edward Weevil appeared in a newspaper in ONE PIECE chapter 903. Here is a funny talk between Oda and editor Sugita about Weevil which was revealed in "Grand Talk Show" on August 23rd, 2017 Edward Weevil appeared in a newspaper in ONE PIECE chapter 903. Here is a funny talk between Oda and editor Sugita about Weevil which was revealed in "Grand Talk Show" on August 23rd, 2017😂 https://t.co/1VapiSmlQc

Many people, including former One Piece editor Suguru Sugita, haven't been sold on Weevil due to his strange appearance. Of course, Sugita later changed his mind with some convincing from series creator Eiichiro Oda. The above tweet showcases a few screenshots from their 2017 interview.

Oda definitely has something big in store for Weevil. There has to be a reason why the character is being saved for the final saga. Keep in mind that his mother is Whitebeard's former crew mate from over 40 years ago. She may or may not have some history with the legendary Rocks Pirates.

