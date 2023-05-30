One Piece Chapter 1085 full summary: Imu's powers revealed, Cobra faces a tragic fate as Sabo, Vivi, and Wapol escape Mariejois

With the series returning from break, the release week for One Piece Chapter 1085 is finally at hand, and with it the advent of the series’ regular spoiler process. Likewise, today marked the release of the alleged full summary spoilers for the upcoming issue, giving an extraordinarily intriguing and illuminating picture of the next release.

Most significantly, One Piece Chapter 1085 allegedly confirms the Gorosei and Imu as overwhelmingly powerful combatants. Likewise, with all the major events of the Reverie now addressed per the alleged spoilers, fans are incredibly curious to see how the Reverie flashback continues from here, if at all.

One Piece Chapter 1085 alleged spoilers paint upcoming issue to be most exciting of Reverie flashback yet

Full summary spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1085 full summary spoilers begin immediately where the last issue ended. Imu tells Cobra he has two things to tell him and one question to ask, speaking about himself in the third person and allegedly calling himself “Mu.” Cobra thinks to himself that what he’s seeing is impossible before recognizing Imu’s name from somewhere.

He begins to say that it might be coincidental, but he recognizes it from the “first 20,” undoubtedly referencing the 20 royal families who founded the World Government. However, Imu interrupts him here, saying that he won’t get any answers even if he asks, but he will tell Cobra a few things.

One Piece Chapter 1085 sees Imu start by saying that the people of “D” are those who were his enemy in the past, using the phrase “our enemy” when speaking to Cobra. He adds that the recent members of “D” have no idea about the meaning of their names. Imu also claims that scholars researching the Void Century and pirates searching for the Poneglyphs are both Lily’s fault.

He then says that if she didn’t make a “mistake” on that day, the Poneglyphs wouldn’t be spread throughout the world. Imu adds that there is one scenario he suspected, suggesting that the Poneglyphs weren’t spread throughout the world by “mistake,” but as a part of a deliberate “plan.”

As Imu speaks, One Piece Chapter 1085 sees the Gorosei draw their guns and point them at Cobra. He thinks to himself that he won’t get out of the room alive, as Imu continues by asserting that the answer to his theory lies in the letter left by Lily. He asks Cobra what the actual name of the sender is as it’s written in the letter.

Before answering, Cobra asks what his fate will be. Sadly, one of the Gorosei answers that his fate was decided the second that he saw Imu. Cobra then speaks, saying that Lily’s real name was Lily D. Nefertari. Imu repeats the letter as a black shadow appears and stabs Cobra’s abdomen, but it doesn't seem to come from Imu.

One Piece Chapter 1085 then sees Sabo, who’d been hiding behind a pillar, appear and shoot fire at Imu. Unfortunately, and shockingly, Imu then transforms into a huge creature with a large mouth and sharp teeth. Despite only appearing as a silhouette in this form, the features are obvious enough to comment on.

Imu “bites and swallows” Sabo’s fire while in this form, then climbs down from the Empty Throne as the Gorosei transforms into large creatures while surrounding Sabo and Cobra. However, only their silhouettes are seen here as well. Per spoilers, one looks like a bird, one looks like an elephant/boar, one looks like a demon/oni (with large horns being visible in the silhouette), and one appears to have clouds floating around his neck, similar to Luffy and Lucci’s Awakened designs.

One Piece Chapter 1085 spoilers then claim that the fifth one is “just a big silhouette,” with lead series leaker Redon saying that he “can’t describe [the fifth silhouette] better.” Sabo then grabs Cobra and tries to escape from the Empty Throne room, with Imu trying to catch them. Cobra then talks with Sabo, asking him to tell Vivi and Luffy that they, the Nefertari family, are “D” as well.

This begins a brief flashback to Sabo’s childhood, where he comments to Ace on how strange it is for both he and Luffy to have “D” in their names. Ace then says he’ll give it to Sabo too, calling him “Sa D. Bo” as the flashback ends. In the present, or rather in the Reverie flashback, Sabo and Cobra are both stabbed, prompting Cobra to begin reciting Lily’s letter.

One Piece Chapter 1085 lets viewers in on the opening words of the letter, which are “protect the Poneglyph,” but the rest is drowned out by the roar of one of the Gorosei’s transformations. The last part of the letter is also heard, which is “raise the flag of the dawn to the world.” Cobra then blocks Imu’s attack to allow Sabo to escape, cutting to a few seconds later where Cobra is dead on the floor.

It’s then revealed that Wapol saw all of this through a hole in the wall, with Imu then noticing that the former is spying on them. The former Drum Kingdom monarch begins using his Devil Fruit to eat through walls in an attempt to escape. Meanwhile, the Reverie meeting room is alerted that neither Cobra nor Wapol will be joining the meeting.

One Piece Chapter 1085 then cuts to another room, where it’s revealed that Vivi has been captured by CP0. Rob Lucci, Jabra, Kalifa, and the other CP0 members seen in recent flashback issues are also present. Jabra and Kalifa receive their CP0 introductory panels here as well, officially marking them as members of the group.

Jabra then recaps other happenings at Mariejois, the most significant being that Leo of the Tontatta and Sai of the Happo Navy have announced themselves as part of the Straw Hat fleet. On the Marines’ side, it seems that Fujitora somehow allowed slaves to escape, prompting Ryokugyu to yell at him.

One Piece Chapter 1085 then sees Wapol suddenly break into the room, distracting CP0 and giving Vivi an opportunity to grab onto him and escape. The issue ends with Vivi and Wapol running away together “to the end of the world, where nobody can find [them]” as Wapol’s wife, Kinderella, looks on in shock. Excitingly, no series break is scheduled for next week.

