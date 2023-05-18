One Piece Chapter 1084: Sabo completes an objective as Im-sama and Cobra unexpectedly meet

One Piece Chapter 1084’s scanlations were released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, marking the issue’s unofficial debut. While the official release doesn’t come until Monday, May 22 at 12 am JST, fans can count on the scanlations being fairly accurate. However, fans would be best served reading both releases considering how dialogue-heavy the issue is.

Within One Piece Chapter 1084, fans see a smorgasbord of appearances from those who attended the Reverie. Sabo, Jewelry Bonney, Im-sama, Shirahoshi, Rebecca, the Gorosei, and more all make cameos in the issue. Likewise, the chapter provides some incredibly exciting lore, as well as ending on a massive cliffhanger which surely makes the break week worth it.

One Piece Chapter 1084 sets up a major lore dump from Im-sama themselves in coming issues

One Piece Chapter 1084 raw scans begin with a focus on Sabo, who is still inside Pangaea Castle at the Holy Land of Mariejois. After defeating some soldiers, he’s approached by Jewelry Bonney, who says they’re both after the same thing, so they can skip the small talk. It’s then revealed that the two stole the slave collar keys from the guards’ quarters.

Sabo then discusses how he heard about Bartholomew Kuma having a daughter, prompting Bonney to explain she knows he’s trustworthy from keeping tabs on Revolutionary activity. She says she trusts Sabo to save her father, so she’ll leave it to him. Sabo then gives the keys to one of Karasu’s crows, telling it to deliver the keys to Morley and to tell him to get everyone back to headquarters as soon as they’re free.

One Piece Chapter 1084 sees Karasu’s crow ask Sabo what it plans to do next, with Sabo responding he’ll be right behind them once he’s done in Pangaea Castle. He then asks Bonney what’s next for her, prompting her to say she’ll head to Egghead to see if Dr. Vegapunk can restore Kuma’s mind.

She begins saying what she’ll do if he can’t, but the two are suddenly spotted by guards. Thankfully, Sabo was able to get himself and Bonney on a ceiling arch in time to avoid being captured. The soldiers discuss how the soldiers in the area (whom Sabo took down) must all be gone because they saw “the legendary Phantom Room,” seemingly piquing Sabo’s interest.

One Piece Chapter 1084 then sees the duo outside of Pangaea Castle, where they depart with friendly words and a promise from Sabo to save Kuma. The issue then shifts back inside Pangaea Castle to the Empty Throne room, where Cobra begins discussing what he wants to ask the Gorosei about.

He goes over the basics of how the World Government was founded, and how its founding families moved to Mariejois to live as one group called the Celestial Dragons. These founding families of the 20 kingdoms which make up the World Government are considered responsible for the creation of the world, and they and their descendants have ruled over said creation ever since.

One Piece Chapter 1084: Enigmatic ends and bold beginnings

One Piece Chapter 1084 sees Cobra then summate how the 20 were allegedly considered equal, with the Empty Throne installed to prevent one dictatorial member taking control. Each family placed a weapon around the throne to symbolize a vow to never try and claim it. Likewise, the founding families handpicked new royal families to rule the nations that they left behind.

Cobra emphasizes how those handpicked families still rule to this day. Additionally, to ensure a smooth transition, all historical references to the previous dynasty’s reign were removed from each of the founders’ respective home countries. However, the sole exception to this was Alabasta, whose ruler at the time was Queen Lily of the Nefertari family.

One Piece Chapter 1084 then sees Cobra remind the Gorosei that while she was immortalized as one of the founding 20, she did not become a Celestial Dragon. Instead, she returned to Alabasta to continue reigning, which is why the Nefertari family continued their reign. Likewise, only 19 weapons were placed around the Empty Throne since Lili was never a part of their group.

The Gorbachev-esque Gorosei confirms all of this as true, asking what Cobra’s point is. He responds that, despite scouring all of Alabasta’s texts, all post-Void Century chronicles fail to mention Lily’s name even once. Cobra then insinuates that Lily never made it back to Alabasta, prompting her younger brother to rule the country. He asks if they have any record of her fate.

One Piece Chapter 1084 then sees Saint Jaygarcia Saturn responding, saying that 800 years is a long time ago. As Saturn begins speaking, it’s revealed that Im-sama has been listening in the entire time from the Room of Flowers. Saturn continues, confirming that Lily and her line didn’t move here, but it was believed that she returned home safely after leaving.

Saturn apologizes, asserting that details about Lily’s motives and journey are lost to history, and that they have no means of knowing her fate. Cobra follows this up by asking what the meaning of “D.” is, prompting the bald Gorosei to question why he’s asking this. Cobra begins explaining, and apparently recounting, a letter from Lily that has been passed down through the generations.

One Piece Chapter 1084 then shifts perspective to Pangaea Castle’s public courtyard, where someone is begging for something to stop. This is revealed to be Shirahoshi, who is being captured once again by Saint Charlos, Kuma, and Charlos’ father, Roswald. Charlos begins discussing what he’ll do with Shirahoshi as others watch while discussing how bad this is.

However, they’re revealed to be concerned with themselves only, running away from the situation since Shirahoshi is a stranger and they’ll only be punished for interfering. Shirahoshi’s siblings, Fukaboshi, Ryuboshi, and Manboshi come running in, with Fukaboshi apologizing to Shirahoshi as he and his brothers rush Charlos. The Celestial Dragon then commands Kuma to attack them with a laser, seemingly taking them out.

One Piece Chapter 1084 sees Fukaboshi try and berate Kuma for how pitiful he has become before hyping up his brothers for battle. Charlos then once again tells Kuma to kill them, saying no one will care about their lives. It is then revealed that Rebecca and Leo of the Tontatta Tribe, as well as Saint Donquixote Mjosgard and Sai of the Happo Navy, are watching the situation unfold.

Sai asks Mjosgard if he can hit Charlos, which Mjosgard says he will take full responsibility for. Mjosgard then jumps in between Fukaboshi and Charlos, telling the young Fishman that he must show restraint as a noble. Charlos then tries to get Kuma to kill Mjosgard, while Mjosgard explains that the others here don’t have a country to think about since they’re pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1084 then sees Leo and Sai gear up for a combo attack on Charlos, smashing down on his head and folding him up like an accordion. As passersby worry about an Admiral coming to punish them, Kuma sets his sights on Leo and Sai. Hilariously, Morley then pops up, telling them to stop picking on Kuma and telling his friend that he doesn’t need to listen to orders anymore.

The others are shocked to see a Giant in Mariejois, while Karasu’s crow shows up just then with the keys to Kuma’s collar. Since Karasu’s crow called Morley by his name, the others realize that he’s Morley of the Revolutionary Army, prompting Morley and Karasu to make their escape with Kuma.

As Roswald laments Charlos’ fate and Sai, Shirahoshi, and Leo stare on mouths agape, One Piece Chapter 1084 shifts back to the Empty Throne room. Despite Cobra still being there, Im-sama walks up to and sits down on the Empty Throne, shocking Cobra greatly. The issue's final panels see Im-sama say Lily’s name, as he sits down on the Empty Throne and seemingly prepares to address Cobra. Unfortunately, there is a series break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1084: In review

One Piece Chapter 1084 yet again proves why author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has been almost universally beloved by fans as of late. The final saga continues to be an incredibly informative, exciting, and engaging stretch of the series, one which essentially every fan has praised in some way or another.

In many ways, Oda is returning to what made One Piece so unique and great pre-time-skip. For every mystery answered, three more pop up in its place. With every change in location and perspective comes a narrative shift in tone, one which establishes what viewers can expect in the not-so-far future. It’s truly masterful writing which gives readers all the pieces they need to know where the series is going and if they’re perceptive enough to fit everything together.

The final saga has cranked this up to 11, with each and every one of these remarkable and distinguishing narrative practices being as prominently and perfectly executed as ever. One key distinction, however, is that seemingly no one can figure out how to put Oda’s puzzle together. With the exception of a few key members of the series’ theory-crafting community, almost no content creator or fan for the series can tell what’s coming next.

One Piece Chapter 1084 perfectly emblemizes this, showing Oda zigging when readers were positive that he would zag. Surely no fan can say they had Im-sama revealing themselves to Cobra on their Reverie flashback bingo card, let alone the lore dump about Queen Lili Nefertari. While some fans can’t wait for a return to Egghead, staying away from the Straw Hats’ current stomping grounds seems to be working out just fine.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

