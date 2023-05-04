One Piece live-action season 1 episode order confirmed in message from Eiichiro Oda

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Netflix’s One Piece live-action series received some news, with one especially exciting aspect being mangaka Eiichiro Oda sharing the encouraging message on the upcoming series.

The message on the One Piece live-action series was shared via Netflix’s official Twitter account, featuring chibi-esque sketches of the East Blue Straw Hats. Oda primarily focuses on hyping up the series in the message, which also shares some exciting and integral news on the upcoming production.

Two major pieces of release information confirmed are the first season’s official episode order, as well as what the series needs to do behind-the-scenes before getting released. This latter point is exciting since it assures fans that the One Piece live-action adaptation will be the best one yet from Netflix.

The first One Piece live-action update in months is arguably most exciting yet

Netflix @netflix Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! https://t.co/Woki8YZ27H

Posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account at around 11 am EST, the message from Oda primarily focuses on emphasizing the behind-the-scenes work the One Piece live-action team has done. Oda even opens the message by emphasizing his involvement in the production “for quite some time now” before diving into some of the issues the difference in cultures created when producing the series.

The mangaka says that it was frustrating for both sides, adding that it felt like he and the team were “not on the same wavelength” at times. Oda then admits to questioning if a foreign production was even possible for his series. While a seemingly grim way to start the message, Oda thankfully emphasizes that now “each and every entity involved [in production] is working in sync.”

The mangaka then jokes about how, considering his lifespan, he feels this to be the last chance to bring his series to the entire world. Since he had wanted to supervise things for its production while still active, he reveals he first agreed to the live-action adaptation in 2016. Oda then commends Netflix for committing “enormous resources to the production” since then.

The mangaka next explains that while the series is scheduled to launch in 2023, Netflix has promised that the live-action adaptation won’t launch until he’s satisfied with the final product. Lastly, Oda comments on the passion and love the cast and crew has for the series before promising that “all 8 episodes” of the first season will be setting sail soon since they finish the “final process.”

This is also the first confirmation of an episode count for the first season that fans have got. While many speculated 10 episodes, that does not seems to be the case given this latest announcement. In any case, it seems fans are in store for a high-quality production that will be faithful to the series’ source material.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

