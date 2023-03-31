Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime series to feature original live-action cast

Thursday, March 30, saw Netflix announce that it is producing a Scott Pilgrim anime, set to be an adaptation of author and illustrator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series. The upcoming series is being produced in conjunction with Science SARU Studios and Universal Studio Group’s Universal Content Productions (UCP).

A cast-announcement trailer was released by the streaming platform, which confirmed that the full cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film are returning for the anime. It is currently unknown exactly when the Scott Pilgrim anime will premiere, with no release window, year, or date mentioned in the trailer.

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime series set to see Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and more reprise film roles

Excitingly, original graphic novel creator, author, and illustrator Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing the Netflix Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation and serving as executive producer. Ben David Grabinski is also serving as executive producer, with both being listed as showrunners. Science SARU is animating the series, with CEO Eunyoung Choi as producer and Abel Góngora as director.

NNESAGA @nnesaga



Check out the brand new trailer here 🏾



(cc:



SCOTT PILGRIM ANIME IS ON THE WAY 🤯Check out the brand new trailer here(cc: @netflix SCOTT PILGRIM ANIME IS ON THE WAY 🤯Check out the brand new trailer here 👇🏾(cc: @netflix ) https://t.co/2hwWQSOhY7

Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the wildly popular 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer of the upcoming project. Also listed in production roles from the film are Wright’s former producing partner Nira Park, the film’s co-writer Michael Bacall, and Marc Platt Productions’ March Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Siegel. The full returning cast for the Scott Pilgrim anime series from the film is as follows:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

edgarwright @edgarwright This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. This is not a drill! This is happening!After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. https://t.co/LyB7EIlcUD

The story of the series, which the Scott Pilgrim anime is expected to remain faithful to, centers on the eponymous 20-something Toronto indie rocker’s adventures of a life. Maintaining a career, avoiding eviction, and surviving encounters with the league of evil exes of his crush Ramona Flowers, the new girl in town, are all part of Scott’s daily struggles.

The original graphic novel series was published by O’Malley from 2004 to 2010, winning him a Harvey Award during the initial run. The film adaptation premiered in 2010, spawning Titmouse’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation short later on the same year. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game video game was released by Ubisoft Montreal in 2010.

O’Malley is previously documented as sharing the influence manga has on his work in interviews from 2018. Considering this, it comes as no surprise that the next step for O’Malley’s beloved series is to dip a toe into Eastern-style animation, with no better partners to do so with than Netflix and Science SARU.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes