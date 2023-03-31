Which comic will Scott Pilgrim Anime adapt? Explored

The recent news of the Scott Pilgrim novel being turned into an anime series has left the entire fandom in a frenzy. Fans of the already-released 2010 hit movie went insane after learning that the cast of the upcoming anime will be exactly the same as the former.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World has been around for more than a decade and over time, its popularity has only increased. Meanwhile, regarding the latest news, Netflix is going to feature the original anime and Science Saru will be the production partner. Although there is no official news about the specificity of the source material, the Scott Pilgrim anime is likely to start adapting the first volume of the novel itself.

Scott Pilgrim Anime is likely to adapt the first volume of the Scott Pilgrim Novel

There is a strong possibility that the upcoming series will be animating the first volume of the Scott Pilgrim novel, written by the Canadian author and comic book artist Bryan Lee O'Malley, titled Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life.

If the Scott Pilgrim anime follows in the footsteps of the movie, then it will adapt all 6 volumes of the novel. However, nothing has been confirmed yet either by Netflix or Science Saru.

No announcement has been made regarding the release dates or other details, but it has been confirmed that the Scott Pilgrim anime series is already in production. Fans can soon expect a trailer featuring the animated version of all the characters along with some background information as well.

Who all are included in the cast list?

Scott Pilgrim anime series will be largely inspired by the 2010 movie as all its cast members are coming back to voice the characters they played in it. Here are the cast members and the characters they are going to voice:

Michael Cera will voice the character Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will voice Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha will voice Matthew Patel

Kieran Culkin will voice Wallace Wells

Chris Evans will voice Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick will voice the character Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson will voice Envy Adams

Alison Pill will voice Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza will voice Julie Powers

Brandon Routh will voice the character Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman will voice Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons will voice Young Neil

Mark Webber will voice Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman will voice Roxie

Ellen Wong will voice the character Knives Chau

About the novel

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The original cast of ‘SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD’ are reprising their roles for an anime adaption for Netflix. The original cast of ‘SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD’ are reprising their roles for an anime adaption for Netflix. https://t.co/EU4pS232jw

Scott Pilgrim is a graphic novel series about a 23-year-old slacker who falls in love with Ramona Flowers and must defeat her seven evil exes to date her. Along the way, Scott confronts his personal demons while simultaneously navigating his complicated love life.

The series is divided into six volumes, with each featuring battles against Ramona's evil exes, revelations about Scott's powers and relationships, and a mix of romance, action, and humor. The plot explores themes of self-discovery, growth, and relationships, and culminates in a final battle against Ramona's last two evil exes.

Poll : 0 votes