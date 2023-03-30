Where to watch Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? Streaming platforms explored

Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? has certainly become one of the favorite series for anime fans around the world. Since its debut in 2019, it has garnered quite a lot of attention among the new generation of anime watchers.

Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? is available to watch on a few platforms apart from the TV channels it used to be broadcast on. Crunchyroll, Hidive, and other platforms feature the series and allow fans to stream it online.

All the streaming platforms featuring Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher?

Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? has topped the popularity scale and fans all over the world are eager to watch it. There are plenty of streaming platforms featuring the anime which allow their subscribers to watch the series from any part of the world.

HIDIVE features the series and allows fans with a subscription to stream all 12 episodes of the anime. Crunchyroll also has the title and people can watch it for free with advertisements in between. However, once they have a subscription, they can enjoy a more seamless viewing experience.

There are also other platforms like Justwatch and BetaSeries where viewers can stream the anime once they have subscribed to their premium packages. The episodes are available in Japanese audio with English subs and English audio with English subs as well. All the streaming platforms together made Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? much more popular as they allowed it to reach fans around the world.

Overview of the series

Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher? was adapted from the Japanese manga series by Soborou. Since its debut in 2017, it has gained a lot of attention among manga readers. As of 2020, the mange had 11 major volumes in total.

As time went by, it became quite popular and Tear Studio grabbed the opportunity to capitalize on the fame and make an anime adaptation of it. The anime soon gained popularity among the younger generation. The title has premiered on BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan and is now available on streaming platforms for viewers around the world.

About the anime

Ichiro Sato is a high school student in the anime Why the Hell Are You Here Teacher?. Kana Kojima is a young teacher who has a reputation among her pupils for being a monster, so most of them try to avoid her as much as possible. Both the characters are the protagonists of the series, so they have a pivotal role to play.

They frequently find themselves in intimate situations with each other, which makes both of them a little uncomfortable. This is how their relationship is portrayed throughout the series.

Later in the series, more male students and female teachers get partnered in similar situations just like the protagonists, Ichiro and Kana. The series ends with a well-deserved conclusion, leaving fans over the moon.

