BLACKPINK's Lisa hailed as real-life Eida from Boruto in viral photo

With the beginning of Code Arc, the storyline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation has gained the much-needed push that brought in a lot of plot progression that fans have been waiting for. The beginning of the new arc also added some new characters to the plot, one of them being Eida.

When Eida was introduced to the audience, she stole the limelight with her glamorous character design. She is constantly the topic of discussion not only among anime fans but also among K-pop fans as she shares a great resemblance to one of the biggest idols of the generation, Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Eida from Boruto is claimed to be the animated version of Lisa from BLACKPINK by fans

Eida is currently one of Boruto's most popular characters. She has received a lot of attention from otakus despite only making her debut at the beginning of Code Arc. Apart from catering to the anime's fanbase, Eida is also gaining the attention of Lisa's fanbase. Lisa part of BLACKPINK, a globally acclaimed South Korean pop group.

Ever since Eida was introduced to the public, there have been rumors going around on the internet that the character from Boruto has been inspired by Lisa from BLACKPINK. Fans were constantly found comparing almost everything between the two on different social media platforms and the results are quite similar, which makes the authenticity of the theory even stronger.

Recently, a few fans have come up with some more comparison pictures, where people can clearly see the similarities between the clothing, styling, and even their faces. The similarities are so close that Eida almost seems like the animated version of Lisa with just a change in hair color. They even share a lot of parallels in the way they pose.

Although the makers of the anime are yet to share an official statement about the growing rumors, with all the posts made by fans, it seems clear that Eida was inspired by Lisa.

With so many posts flooding the internet, fans believe it was an intentional move by the makers to make the new character of the anime resemble Lisa. If it was indeed done on purpose, then it was a brilliant marketing strategy. Choosing a celebrity who has a global fanbase as an inspiration for a fictional character can be risky, but it seems to be working positively in Boruto's case.

