BTS member Jungkook enraptures Chainsaw Man fandom by covering the opening theme song

Chainsaw man has been dominating the anime world since its release and recently, BTS Maknae Jeon Jungkook stunned anime fans all around the world by performing the theme song of the anime. It seems like the craze of this anime has been inflicted in the K-pop world too.

K-pop and anime are two dominant genres of pop culture with billions of admirers all over the world. When these two worlds—one from Korea and one from Japan, come together, it is bound to spark a trend and explode the internet.

This is exactly what happened during worldwide sensation Jeon Jungkook's latest live broadcast with fans as he sang the opening song "Kick Back" by Kenshai Yonezu from Chainsaw Man. With live video snippets, fans went bonkers throughout the internet and trended on Twitter.

Jeon Jungkook from BTS covers Chainsaw Man's theme song Kick Back

Jungkook sang the anime theme song, Kick Back for fans. (image via Sportskeeda)

On February 1, 2023, BTS member and international icon Jungkook held a live stream with fans via Weverse, a social media platform designed to connect with fans. Jungkook performed over 30 songs during the four-hour live session, which received 16.3 million views.

cat✨d-46 til skz tour @binnieteeth jungkook singing kick back ain’t never leaving my mind jungkook singing kick back ain’t never leaving my mind https://t.co/3p6vrwGYtX

One of the songs was Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu, the opening song of Chainsaw Man. It happened when during the live stream, Jungkook was asked about this current trending MAPPA anime series. He then went on to perform an impromptu cover of Kick Back from Chainsaw Man.

"Kick Back" from Chainsaw Man has surpassed "The Rumbling" from Attack on Titan

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto is a horror comedy manga series adapted by MAPPA studio. Since the premiere of this anime series in October 2022, the internet has been on fire. It features an excitingly dark plot that is also full of humor, accompanied by top-notch animation and mind-blowing music design.

Following the anime's release, Kick Back by Kenshai Yonezu was well-liked by fans along with the anime, and both of them subsequently achieved tremendous fame. It even managed to take the top spot on the Oricon Weekly chart in November 2022.

The song Kick Back, posted by the MAPPA Channel, has about 64 million views on YouTube. It has surpassed many other anime songs on Spotify by earning more than 135 million streams on the audio streaming platform, which is even higher than Attack on Titan's "The Rumbling".

Jungkook currently seems hooked on Chainsaw Man after Haikyuu

Jungkook's new favorite anime after Haikyuu. (image via MAPPA)

BTS, South Korea's most popular boy band, has always had a positive influence on its global fanbase through music and insightful messages. They are well-known among their fans for their charitable activities and therapeutic presence.

Despite the fact that BTS is a group of seven men who are passionate about music, they are more than just die-hard music enthusiasts. BTS members are also huge anime fans.

They have been spotted watching anime in between their hectic schedules throughout their journey, from being an unrecognized group from Korea to being a global phenomenon today.

When it comes to anime, each member of BTS has their own personal tastes. They have frequently been seen viewing them or suggesting them to their fans, also known as ARMYs.

Specifically, Jungkook loves the volleyball-themed anime, Haikyuu. Both Jungkook and Taehyung are major fans of this anime. They are often seen watching it together while getting a break or rest from their busy schedules.

Jungkook and V aka Taehyung have many other favorite animes they enjoy watching together, including Death Note and 5 Centimeters Per Second. However, fans can undoubtedly add Chainsaw Man to Jungkook's list of favorite anime after watching Jungkook's live karaoke session on Weverse.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes