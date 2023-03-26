Sailor Moon Cosmos drops the second trailer and announces their future projects at Anime Japan 2023

Sailor Moon Cosmos has shaken the audience with a brand new trailer at Anime Japan 2023. Fans have been amazed since they received the second trailer of the two-part movie, but it's not just that; they also announced the release dates of the 4th and 5th seasons of the anime.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon has been running on screens since 2003, and Sailor Moon Cosmos is a two-part film that is going to be released on June 9 and June 30 of this year. Along with that, the 5th and 6th seasons have also announced their release dates, which are going to be March 27 and May 5, respectively.

Fans of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie have this fantastic news thanks to the Anime Japan 2023 special stage panel. On Twitter and Reddit, they have been observed sharing their happiness.

Sailor Moon Cosmos announces the release of the movie at Anime Japan 2023

Anime Japan 2023 has been giving precious gifts since the day it started, and one of them has to be the release date confirmations for the movie and two seasons of Sailor Moon. With fans expecting a lot from the stage at Anime Japan this year, it is fair to say they got what they wanted.

The film will adapt to the final arc of the original Sailor Moon manga, written by Naoko Takeuchi. The arc is titled "Shadow Galactica," which is a crucial part of the story, so fans need to watch it.

The second trailer for the two-part movie was released, which shows the final battle between the characters Eternal Sailor Moon and Sailor Galaxia.As Sailor Galaxia intends to rule the galaxy, Eternal Sailor Moon believes in the future and fights.

In the trailer of Sailor Moon Cosmos, Eternal Sailor Moon says, "I can live because I have a loved one," suggesting that her motivation to fight comes from her connection to someone she cares about.

However, Sailor Galaxia seems to believe in the power of oneself, as evidenced by the statement, "the only thing you can believe is the power of yourself." This could suggest that Sailor Galaxia relies solely on her strengths and abilities rather than seeking help from others.

About the 4th and 5th season

To celebrate the release of Sailor Moon Cosmos, the fourth and fifth seasons of the anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon SuperS (Supers) and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Sailor Stars, respectively, will be available for free.

These episodes will be released on the Toei Animation Museum Channel on YouTube. SuperS will be available from noon on March 27th, while Sailor Stars will be released one episode per day for two weeks starting on May 5th. This is a special promotion that generates excitement around the new movie and allows fans to catch up on past seasons.

