Takehito Koyasu: Toji Fushiguro's VA from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and where you've heard him before

Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen is a character who has been the talk of the town, even before his anime debut. His charming character design, his presence in the manga, and his growing popularity have made him a much-loved character.

Toji Fushiguro's voice actor from Jujutsu Kaisen is Takehito Koyasu and the name is not unheard of by people who follow Japanese entertainment. He is an amazing voice artist who has played multiple memorable roles. He began his career in voice acting with Wowser before landing his full-time role as Gai in King Yaksha in Legend of Heavenly Sphere Shurato in 1989.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Fushiguro's VA, Takehito Koyasu is known for his work in Adventures of the Little Mermaid, Indigo League, and more

Toji Fushiguro is a big name in the industry and is loved by many thanks to the online community. The character he plays in Jujutsu Kaisen has a fan base of his own. Thus, with a character that big, creators needed to select a voice actor who would be appropriate to match his charm and bring him to life in the world of anime.

It was revealed at the Anime Japan 2023 Jujutsu Kaisen stage that Takehito Koyasu was selected as the appropriate match for the voice of the character Toji Fushiguro. This is great news as he is a well-experienced VA who has previously worked in animes like Attack on Titan, Boruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many more.

Takehito has been working in the Japanese entertainment industry since 1989 and some of his notable works include his roles in Adventures of the Little Mermaid as Prince Justin and in Indigo League as Butch. He is also popular for his work in Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands, Pokémon: The Johto Journeys, and many other seasons of globally-popular shows.

Takehito also worked on some old classics like Trigun as Roderick Captain, Beyblade as Boris Balkov (Borkov), Re: Zero-Starting Life in Another World (2016) as Roswaal L. Mathers, and, Future Diary as Kurou Amano. He was also well known for his role in Hunter X Hunter as Dalzollene. He was also a part of the widely popular rom-com My Little Monster, where he voiced the character Takashi Mizutani.

He is much-loved for his roles in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Dio Brando, One Punch Man as Gyoro Gyoro, Bungo Stray Dogs 4 as Nikolai G, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as Tosaka, Revenger as Jinkurō Isarizawa, and more. One of his greatest roles is considered to be in Attack on Titan as Zeke Jaeger aka the Beast Titan.

About Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji Fushiguro is a new introduction to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. He was a former member of the Zenin family and the notorious killer known as the Sorcerer Killer. During his time as a non-curse user, he was employed by the Time Vessel Association among other organizations.

He was also notable for being the father of Megumi Fushiguro and a former opponent of Satoru Gojo. While working for the Star Religious Group, Toji serves as the main villain of Gojo's Past Arc.

Toji's appearance is much like his son, Megumi. Toji was one of the finest fighters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, despite the fact that he isn't a curse user and doesn't have a natural talent for jujutsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

