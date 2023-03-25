Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer, release date, and Toji Fushiguro's VA revealed at Anime Japan 2023

The Anime Japan 2023 stage, held on March 25, revealed a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The season is set to premiere at 11:56 pm JST on July 6, 2023. The stage also announced the voice actors for Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai, the two central characters for the first part of the second season, Gojo’s Past/Hidden Inventory arc.

Takahiro Sakurai, the voice actor for Suguru Geto, is slated to continue his work in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The Personnel present on the stage were Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Aya Endo, with the latter two sharing their experience of voicing the teenage versions of Gojo and Shoko.

Anime Japan 2023 announced that Takehito Koyasu will voice Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The Anime Japan stage was supposed to consist of Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), Aya Endo (Shoko Ieri), and Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), but Uchida was absent in today’s event. Ever Since Sakurai’s scandal was reported, he has not been present in any Jujutsu Kaisen event. However, it appears that he will continue to work in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as Suguru Geto.

The stage revealed the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, alongside the first look at Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai in action. Toji will be voiced by veteran actor Takehito Koyasu, who is known for voicing Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, Shigeru Aoba from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Zeke Yeager from Attack on Titan, and Adam from Skate the Infinity.

Koyasu (left) and Nagase (right) as seen during the Anime Japan stage (Image via Toho Animation)

Riko Amanai will be voiced by the relatively new actor, Anna Nagase. The voice actors for the remaining two characters who will be introduced in this arc, Yu Haibara and Misato Kuroi, have not been revealed. The trailer, as expected, focused on Gojo, Geto, and Toji. Nakamura and Endo shared their experiences regarding how they portrayed their characters, whom everyone has only seen as adults, in their carefree school-student versions from 11 years ago.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6, Thursday, at 11:56 pm JST and will be broadcast across 28 channels affiliated with MBS/TBS. The season will cover the entirety of the Hidden Inventory arc, which deals with the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their student days at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and the parts of the Shibuya Incident arc. No simulcasting information has been revealed yet.

Additional Information

The Anime Japan 2023 stage also reminded viewers about Volume 22, which features Maki Zen'in on the cover, of the manga going on sale. It also mentioned the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 exhibition and the launch of a new Android game. There were messages from the new additions to the cast, Nagase and Koyasu, and a message from mangaka Gege Akutami who expressed his faith in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 being even more well-executed than season 1 and the movie.

