Jujutsu Kaisen fans enraged over yet another volume cover not featuring Maki Zenin

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21’s cover art on Monday, November 7, the series’ fanbase was riled up once more over who the volume features. With Hajime Kashimo front and center, many fans are expressing their concern over Maki Zenin still not being featured on a volume cover.

Although Maki will no doubt get her time (especially given recent manga events), many Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem tired of waiting. A surprising number of responses to a posted tweet featuring volume 21’s cover art seem centered on Maki not yet receiving a volume cover, with many pleading for answers as to when this will happen.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans borderline irrationally upset over next volume cover reveal for series

Fan reaction

Myamura @king_jin_woo JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME-21 COVER ft. HAJIME KASHIMO!!!!! JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME-21 COVER ft. HAJIME KASHIMO!!!!! https://t.co/llbrahbnPq

Sunday evening saw Twitter user, and reputable general anime and manga leaker/news source @king_kin_woo (Myamura) post what they claim is the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21 cover. The image in question features Hajime Kashimo, an Ancient Sorcerer introduced in the Culling Game, and seemingly features the series’ traditional art style for covers.

Due to Myamura’s reputation and reliability in these matters, many fans suspect the leak to be accurate. While many are expressing joy over one of the most beloved Ancient Sorcerers in the series getting a volume cover, many others are instead questioning why Maki Zenin has yet to receive any cover.

One of the biggest reasons why there’s such an outcry for a Maki Zenin volume cover stems from her popularity with fans. Many refer to her as their absolute favorite character in the series and praise her for being one of the best-written female leads in a new-gen anime or manga series.

Furthermore, there have been several volumes up to this point that have seen her star in a majority of their chapters yet have snubbed Maki Zenin for the cover art. Understandably, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans and Maki-specific fans were confused and upset by this, instead hoping that her time will eventually come in the future.

imthetabble @Judeunxsgto @king_jin_woo We will get maki one day @king_jin_woo We will get maki one day

Hyde @Hyde_fall @king_jin_woo Still waiting for that Maki cover @king_jin_woo Still waiting for that Maki cover

Based on fan reaction, it seems that many thought this time would be the volume 21 cover art. With the focus character of a stretch of chapters not necessarily always being the cover art, many seemed optimistic that Maki would finally have her turn. However, this has obviously turned out not to be the case.

In turn, many Jujutsu Kaisen and Maki-specific fans have expressed disappointment, anger, and everything in between over this latest cover art. One fan seems fairly confident that volume 22 will be when Maki gets her cover, with the Sakurajima Colony arc in which she stars likely beginning at the end of volume 21’s compiled issues.

Stranger Danger @strangerranger9 @Behiltzgg @king_jin_woo she wasn't in the volume how do you expect her to be on the cover? @Behiltzgg @king_jin_woo she wasn't in the volume how do you expect her to be on the cover?

Another fan replying to a since-deleted tweet points out, as implied directly above, that Maki isn’t present in a majority of what volume 21 will cover. In fact, depending on publisher choices, Maki may not be in volume 21 at all. If she does appear in the issue, it will most likely be as a set-up cameo for volume 22 at the end of volume 21.

As a result, it seems irrational for these Jujutsu Kaisen fans to be getting so upset over the artwork choice. While everyone wants to see their favorite character spotlighted whenever possible, it can’t happen all the time and must be done at the right moment, especially in cases such as volume cover art.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes