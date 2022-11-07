Black Clover chapter 343: Asta's perfect Zetten teased as new enemies arrive to Hino Country

Black Clover chapter 343 was officially released on Sunday, November 6, 2022, bringing with it the highly-anticipated Asta versus Ichika fight. With both sides fiercely defending their views on Yami Ichika's brother Captain Yami Sukehiro, the drama between them seemed to leap right off the page.

Black Clover Chapter 343 also saw the shocking return of potentially two distinct characters near the end of the issue, with their group currently hovering near the Hino Country's borders. With a plethora of exciting developments and potential foreshadows in the issue, fans are in for a special chapter this week.

Follow along as this article deconstructs the events of Black Clover Chapter 343 in detail.

Black Clover chapter 343 teases Asta’s perfect Zetten form, which will most likely be used against Paladin Sister Lily soon

Black Clover chapter 343: Asta vs. Ichika begins

Black Clover chapter 343 begins with Asta being blown back by Ichika’s attack, before she uses her Dark Yojutsu to pull him back in. She strikes him with her katana, but he activates Devil Union, effectively negating the attack. The two fight on, confident that he can now negate any magic or yoryoku affecting him.

Ichika then kicks Asta, knocking him into a nearby waterfall, before attempting a long-range attack with Demon-Slasher. He rushes towards her after she dodges, clearly confident that he now has her. However, she sidesteps and casts her Dark Yojutsu - a Black Star spell, which can use gravity to "create vulnerabilities in [her] opponent."

She also says that Dark Yojutsu works best with martial arts and sword fighting, and explains that she is using Black Star on herself to make it harder for Asta to figure out what she is doing. She expresses her confidence in Asta's inability to catch her by scattering several Black Stars across the battlefield.

However, Black Clover chapter 343 sees Asta pull out Demon-Destroyer, which then nullifies all of Ichika’s Dark Yojutsu spells. The two then consider how they are equal in yojutsu and magic, with the real competition being their Zetten abilities. They rush towards each other, with Asta being confident that he has Ichika this time.

Black Clover chapter 343: The perfect Zetten and new arrivals

Black Clover chapter 343, however, sees Ichika block his attack before kicking him into the water directly below. She starts by lecturing him for thinking he could outmaneuver her in a Zetten match, then chides Asta for aspiring to be the Wizard King. She claims that someone like him, with no resolve, convictions, or true talent, could ever become the Wizard King - a Shogun's equal.

Asta responds by saying that he can sense his and Captain Yami's rage in her ki. But he claims there is more in her heart right now. Ichika falls silent for a moment before saying he shouldn't speak to her as if he knows her. As the two rush each other, Asta appears to suddenly come up with the perfect form for his Zetten, declaring that if he can execute it flawlessly, he will win the match.

However, Ryudo Ryuya arrives just in time to stop their fight before either of them can unleash their Zetten on the other. He orders them to stop, prompting an apologetic Ichika to attempt to atone for his actions by committing seppuku. Ryuya talks about how bloody Asta is, while the young Magic Knight is focused on how he couldn't cast his betten back there and blames himself for the loss.

He starts to worry about Ryuya's arm, which was used to stop his Demon-Slasher sword, but Ryuya brushes it off by saying they'll go to Fumito's for food. But all of a sudden, he feels something and says, "They're here" while looking off into the distance.

It is revealed at the end of Black Clover Chapter 343 that Paladin Sister Lily has arrived in the Hino Country, accompanied by two new Paladins who appear to be previously deceased characters.

Regardless, the issue ends here, with no mention of a break next week as a massive battle between Ichika, Asta, and Ryuya vs. Sister Lily and her two new Paladins is set up.

Black Clover chapter 343: Final thoughts

Overall, Black Clover Chapter 343 is a very exciting issue for the series, and probably the most exciting in the Hino Country subarc so far. With Asta's training seemingly having taken him as far as he can go with Zetten, he'll almost certainly be able to properly execute his ideal Zetten against Sister Lily and her Paladins in the coming issues.

This issue also showed that Ichika had more problems than just with her brother, Sukehiro. The fact that Ryuya stopped their swords in this issue also hints at a power he has beyond Clairvoyance. Fans will probably find out about Ryuya's hidden power in upcoming issues, but it may be a while before the first hint is fully explained.

Sister Lily's surprise arrival in the Land of the Sun with two new Paladins is a great way to end the story. Fans appear to have a good idea of who these two new Paladins are, as well as several theories as to why their Paladin designs differ slightly from Sister Lily's.

