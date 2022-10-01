Black Clover Chapter 339: Heavenly Severance, explained

Black Clover Chapter 339 scanlations were released on Friday morning, bringing with them the unofficial name for the new technique Asta learns in the issue.

The interestingly named “Heavenly Severance” technique seems to be the first step in Asta’s training during his time in Hino Country. More applications of the basic technique are likely coming soon.

However, even with the explanation provided in Black Clover Chapter 339’s unofficial scans, some fans are confused about exactly how the Heavenly Severance technique works. While nearly every one of these fans is excited to see Asta receive a new power-up, many don't know how the technique will help against Lucius.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Heavenly Severance technique, as seen in Black Clover Chapter 339.

Black Clover Chapter 339’s new move turns Asta’s Anti-Magic into as potent a weapon as any other Magic Attribute

Heavenly Severance was first introduced in Chapter 338 before being fully explained and named in Black Clover Chapter 339.

When the technique was first used by Yami Ichika, it looked like she was using some form of magic based on the artwork and intensity with which it was initially portrayed.

Ryudo Ryuya explained that Ki is “the flow of vitality and energy that everyone subconsciously uses” when outputting their Yoryoku, otherwise known as their magic. When doing so deliberately and precisely with Ki, one can take all the Yoryoku in their body and forcefully expel it at once.

After performing the move, Yami Ichika explained that the combination of Yoryoku and speed creates an explosive amount of force. Asta then began muttering to himself about the technique. He correctly likened it to the act of creating a Mana Skin by those with Magic Attributes.

Asta also discussed his contract with Liebe, which Ryuya also picked up on. It was revealed that after their contract, Anti-Magic power began flowing through Asta's body.

Ryuya then implored Asta to use his Anti-Magic instead of Yoryoku, which the young Black Bull successfully does. He not only cut a bamboo stalk in half but also eroded it with his Anti-Magic in Black Clover Chapter 339.

Thus, Heavenly Severance works in a very logical, easy-to-follow way when compared to Mana Skin.

Many Magic Knights have unconsciously created something similar to Mana Skin at one point or another. However, like Heavenly Severance, this small coating of mana can be consciously brought forth, manipulated, and maintained.

Heavenly Severance essentially takes the same coating of mana and concentrates it into one’s arm or hand rather than evenly spreading it across the body. The user can then expel the concentrated mana in a weaponized form, turning the defensive Mana Skin process into an explosive offensive technique.

What fans may also be confused about is how Asta was able to use the technique despite not having a Magic Attribute.

It’s true that Asta doesn’t have a traditional Magic Attribute. However, his Anti-Magic flows through his body, just like a Magic Attribute would flow through everyone else's. This has seemingly come true following his contract with Liebe (based on Asta’s comments).

With Anti-Magic flowing through his body, Asta can manipulate it via his Ki as he would any other Magic Attribute. Thus, his use of Heavenly Severance has begun.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

