Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

The much-anticipated Anime Japan 2023 will be held from March 25 to March 28. This year's schedule is jam-packed with special stages for fascinating anime series that are expected to make significant announcements.

This year's Anime Japan is anticipated to reveal key details regarding the forthcoming season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans have been ecstatic about the same ever since the anime stage was announced to take place on the opening day of the event, i.e. March 25.

Anime Japan 2023's Jujutsu Kaisen stage is expected to reveal key visuals for the upcoming Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen's Special Stage will appear on this year's Red Stage as the fourth program on March 25, 2023. The time scheduled for the Jujutsu Kaisen Special Stage is as follows:

Japanese Standard Time - 12:45 pm on March 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9:15 am on March 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 11:45 pm on March 24, 2023

Central Standard Time - 10:45 pm on March 24, 2023

Pacific Standard Time - 8:45 pm on March 24, 2023

Fans are looking forward to seeing the prominent cast members during the 35-minute stage event. While no information regarding the cast has been revealed on the official website of Anime Japan, the main characters from the upcoming season 2 are likely to appear on the stage.

Season 2 will have the Gojo's Past arc and the start of the Shibuya Arc, thus there is a high chance of witnessing the presence of Yuichi Nakamura, voice actor for Satoru Gojo.

Other than that, Junya Enoki, the voice actor of Yuji Itadori; Asami Seto, the voice actor of Nobara Kugiasaki and Yuma Uchida, the voice actor of Megumi Fushiguro should be present as well, since they are the primary characters of the series.

Additionally, there is a good chance that fans may get to meet Toji's voice actor for the first time. The character has been making headlines online since the anime's first season was released, and now that his debut in the following season has been confirmed, the stage might be used to reveal his voice actor.

The presence of the voice actor of Geto, Takahiro Sakurai is uncertain because of the controversy surrounding the voice actor's name. The character, however, plays a crucial part in the upcoming arcs.

What to expect

The main cast is expected to be present on the JJK stage at Anime Japan. (image via MAPPA)

MAPPA can utilize the opportunity to make some significant announcements regarding Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, which is scheduled to debut in July 2023. The likelihood of receiving a fresh teaser or a proper trailer with new visual cues seems to be very high.

The release of the proper trailer and announcement of the release date is the most anticipated from the stage event of Jujutsu Kaisen. Along with that, fans are also hoping to meet the voice actor of Toji and the primary cast, so they can get some information regarding the upcoming arc.

The stage in Anime Japan will also hopefully share some information about the episode count for the upcoming season with some insights into director Sung Hoo Park's plans on proceeding with the Shibuya Arc.

In brief, about Anime Japan

Anime Japan, the country's largest anime convention, will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight. Several multinational firms will also attend the event from March 25 to March 28, bringing together the fictional world of anime with the real world of fans.

In recent years, the event has been a prominent hotspot for anime announcements. Thus, fans should look out for the special stages of their favorite anime series this year.

Several prominent titles such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and many others are expected to reveal important news during the event to utilize the stage and connect with their fans globally.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes