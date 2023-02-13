My Hero Academia stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated Anime Japan 2023 will take place from March 25 to 28. The schedule for this year, which starts on the final weekend of March, is crammed with exciting anime shows that are expected to make important announcements.

This year's Anime Japan is expected to give My Hero Academia fans some major news for the ongoing season 6. As a result, fans are excited since the anime has been confirmed to be staged on the second day of the event, i.e., March 26.

Anime Japan 2023’s My Hero Academia stage will let fans meet the voice actors of UA High characters

As the country's largest anime event, Anime Japan will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight. The convention will also see several global corporations gathering.

The anime event has been a significant hotspot for anime announcements in recent years. Hence, fans should keep an eye out for their favorite anime series this year, as major titles such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, and many more are set to announce major news regarding the franchise at the event.

My Hero Academia is set to appear on Red Stage

My Hero Academia AJ2023 Plus Ultra Stage will appear on this year's Red Stage as the sixth program on March 26, 2023. The time scheduled for My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Stage is as follows:

Time - 3:05 pm (JST); Date: March 26, 2023

Time - 11:35 am (IST); Date: March 26, 2023

Time - 2:05 am (EST); Date: March 26, 2023

In addition, the anime's Special Stage is expected to feature several VAs, including:

Yuki Kaji (the voice actor of Shoto Todoroki)

Nobuhiko Okamoto (the voice actor of Katsuki Bakugo)

Daiki Yamashita (the voice actor of Izuku Midoriya)

Ayane Sakura (the voice actor of Ochako Uraraka)

Kaito Ishikawa (the voice actor of Tenya Iida)

The five prominent cast members of My Hero Academia who play the role of students and aspiring heroes from UA High are going to take the stage for a surprise program, which will reportedly increase the hype of the anime series' climax within the fandom.

What to expect from My Hero Academia AJ2023 Plus Ultra Stage

Students from UA High will be present in the special stage (Image via BONES)

According to the official website of Anime Japan, the voice actors of the students from UA High are going to star on the special stage of Anime Japan. This includes the VAs of the three main protagonists, or the golden trio, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto. They will be joined by the voice actors of Iida and Uraraka.

The content of the stage was not disclosed by the website or the cast members. Hence, the segment can be considered a surprise event for all the fans. The stage will go on for approximately 40 minutes, which will also include the news on The Dark Deku arc and how it will move towards its finale of My Hero Academia season 6.

