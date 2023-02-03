My Hero Academia: Does Deku go rogue? Explained

Horikoshi has never failed to amaze My Hero Academia fans with his character creation and development across all six seasons. Season 6 of the series featured the Paranormal Liberation Arc from chapters 258-306, and the second half incorporated 25 manga chapters to cover the aftermath of the War Arc as well as the Dark Hero Arc.

The anime focused on many major characters along with Deku while developing the main storyline. Dabi and Todoroki's family were some of the main highlights of the season. In the upcoming adaptation, fans can expect to see the UA Traitor Arc, and along with the conclusion of War Arc, fans will witness the most awaited arc of the series, Deku's Rogue Arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers

Deku's Rogue Arc in My Hero Academia: A Hero who looks nothing like a hero

What is the Rogue Arc of Deku?

Deku goes rogue in My Hero Academia. (image via Sportskeeda)

Deku's Rogue Arc, which fans like to call his villain arc or Dark Deku Arc, is probably the most awaited arc of My Hero Academia. Although Deku does not change teams, he does undergo significant changes.

The arc sets in after the conclusion of the War Arc that was featured in season 6 of the anime. This arc represents a significant shift in the protagonist, Deku's, initial outlook and personality.

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, the series' main protagonist, endured bullying his entire life because he was born quirkless. This continued until one day, the number one hero, All Might, decided to pass on his power to Izuku because of his inherent bravery and a strong sense of justice.

Deku before he got One For All in My Hero Academia. (image via Sportskeeda)

He steadily worked on himself during his path of self-improvement in order to prepare to be the greatest power's deserving successor. Izuku was meant to be the next symbol of peace after the retirement of All Might.

A symbol of peace in society is someone who protects the people and saves them with a smile on their face that warms millions of hearts and that is what Deku always dreamed of becoming, "the symbol of peace".

His dream of becoming the number 1 hero who saves people with a smile crumbled in pieces when he was hit with the new reality of society post-war and it only worsened as he witnessed the cruel reality of both the sides of hero and villain society.

The reality of the new broken society will transform him into a rogue hero who resembles the symbol of destruction with blood in his hand, wearing a distorted hero costume with a broken smile that was once real.

How will Deku turn rogue?

After momentarily halting Tomura Shigaraki, the League of Villains turned back to give the former time to heal and fully activate his powers, putting an end to the war between them and the heroes for the moment.

The retrieval of the League of Villains does not help restore the people's lost trust in the heroes, who now do everything except trust them. On the other hand, as the students and heroes who engaged in the war recover, the system collapses, and even professional heroes begin to resign.

Deku leaves his friends at UA High behind in My Hero Academia. (image via Sportskeeda)

All For One's sinister goal to destroy the hero society appears to be working well, while Deku remains in a coma due to the effects of the war with Shigaraki. He will remain unconscious for a long time, during which all prior wielders of All For One will communicate with him.

When Deku wakes up from the coma, he is confronted with a dark age comprising only destruction, reminding him of the responsibilities he bears as the last great hope against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One.

According to My Hero Academia chapter 306, this led to Deku deciding to quit UA High in a way to protect his friends from getting further hurt because of him. He goes on a separate journey to stop the villains.

Deku will be seen appearing in his torn-up hero costume while gripping Gran Torino's cape and displaying an emotion completely different from what My Hero Academia fans have previously seen.

His face displays a void and tiredness, with scars all over. His smile has vanished, as he now enters his Dark Deku phase to start his Rogue Arc.

The reappearance of Deku's friends in his story will be crucial to his arc. Specifically, Ochako Uraraka is a key character that will potentially bring much-needed hope to Deku's new state. Along with that, Bakugo and other UA High students will also work together to bring Deku back.

