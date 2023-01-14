My Hero Academia: Deku's every quirk, ranked from least to most useful

My Hero Academia is one of the most renowned manga and anime series of the modern era. The story revolves around a group of teenagers who want to be professional heroes, and the series is set in a world where the majority of humanity possesses powers, termed quirks.

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, the series' main protagonist, endured bullying his entire life because he was born quirkless. This continued until one day, the number one hero, All Might, decided to pass on his power to Izuku because of the latter's inherent bravery and strong sense of justice. After that, Deku's life changed dramatically.

He steadily worked on himself during his path of self-improvement in order to prepare to be the greatest power's deserving successor. Izuku later discovered that One For All also transmits the quirks of prior users to new bearers. In this article, his multiple quirks in My Hero Academia are analyzed and ranked in terms of usefulness from lowest to highest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga and reflects the writer's opinion.

My Hero Academia: Deku's quirks ranked in terms of usefulness

7) Smokescreen

Smokescreen is a fairly potent quirk and was passed down from En, the sixth One for All holder. It enables the user to emit a large cloud of smoke from their body, which is frequently done to block the attackers' line of sight. It is a great weapon for evacuation procedures in risky situations since it can cover a large area.

While it can be a highly helpful quirk for rescue operations, it might bite its users back on the battlefield and render them helpless. This is because if a lot of smoke is generated, their vision can become blurry as well and they might not be able to fight.

As it lacks versatility, attacking potency, and the ability to be employed for a longer amount of time, it is not the best quirk that Deku can use in battle in My Hero Academia.

6) Danger Sense

The quirk, Danger Sense explained in the My Hero Academia manga. (image via Shonen Jump)

Hikage Shinomori, One For All's fourth user, was the previous owner of Danger Sense. This quirk acts as an extra sense to warn the user of potential dangers in the immediate vicinity. According to the manga, the alarm feels like a violent stab in the brain. Unfortunately, it has a negative impact on the body, depending on the threat level.

With this added power, Deku can react promptly to anyone who is trying to harm him, but this quirk is less effective against opponents who can strike quickly.

Not just that, negative emotions may also overstimulate the quirk because it also passively reacts to them. Although incredibly helpful initially, this quirk is insufficient for the user to prevail in a crucial encounter.

5) Float

Nana Shimura of My Hero Academia (image via Shonen Jump)

Nana Shimura, All Might's mentor, was the previous owner of this power. This is a highly useful quirk as it allows its users to move freely in the air or simply fly around. It can be considered a valuable asset for any battle situation in which the hero needs to fight defensively or rescue commoners by traveling in the air for an extended period.

Deku has been using this quirk ever since it was unlocked during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. This was the second power that he unconsciously awakened in the series. It is quite helpful and offers strong defensive capabilities, but the user cannot rely solely on it for the entirety of the battle.

4) Blackwhip

Blackwhip is the quirk of One For All's fifth user. This power allows the user to create branches of energy from any location on their body and control them according to what they want. Similar to Tokoyami's Dark Shadow, it looks like black energy erupts from Deku's body with a blazing light-teal outline.

Blackwhip is one of Izuku's greatest quirks in My Hero Academia, as it has both offensive and defensive capabilities. As seen in the anime, it is propeled by emotions, primarily anger. This implies that the quirk gains power as a result of the user's fury.

As a result, it can also become erratic if the user does not have complete control over themselves. Thus, once mastered, the quirk can be one of the most dangerous powers in the series.

3) One For All

All For One was passed on to Deku after All Might in My Hero Academia. (image via Shonen Jump)

One for All is the most legendary quirk of My Hero Academia, and Deku inherited it from All Might. However, it was initially used by Yoichi Shigaraki, the series' first host, from whom it was passed down to his successors. It is an extremely strong quirk and can store a staggering amount of raw power. With the use of this ability, the user's physical power can reach the level of a superhuman.

One For All is an immensely powerful as well as a versatile quirk as it allows its hosts to direct and regulate their power according to the requirements. In addition, it can strengthen their inborn quirk.

However, it is a double-edged sword because concentrating too much power on a single part can result in fatal injuries. This extremely risky quirk demands a significant amount of control, but it is also quite helpful in life-or-death circumstances as already witnessed in My Hero Academia. No doubt the strongest of the strongest opponents can be defeated by this lethal power.

2) Transmission

According to the My Hero Academia manga, the second user of One For All was the original owner of the Transmission Quirk. It has the unique ability to change the target's speed, making the user appear quicker or the opponent slower. This miraculous power has only one drawback, which is the low time limit to use it.

The user's speed is unnaturally increased by this quirk, enabling them to act before the opposition has a chance to blink. It has a high probability of becoming Deku's most powerful combat weapon as it fits his fighting style properly.

There were four levels of speed, and as the quirk was transferred to Deku, its power also rose. Thus, it would be a great experience to witness Deku use it at its full potential in My Hero Academia.

1) Fa Jin

Fa Jin is a unique quirk that was previously owned by the third user of All For One. This ability is activated by repeatedly carrying out the same motion to build up kinetic energy, which is later released in different forms of energy at once or in brief bursts.

It is a fantastic power and has both offensive and defensive capabilities that can be especially helpful in battles. With the addition of the powerful Blackwhip to the stored-up kinetic energy, Fa Jin energy's 45% can be equivalent to One For All at 100% power.

Most importantly, the ability does not harm or have any negative effects on the user's body. Due to all the positive aspects, this quirk proves to be the most useful of all the multiple quirks that Deku owns in My Hero Academia.

