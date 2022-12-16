My Hero Academia: 10 Quirks that are fatal for their users

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime series of the modern era. The plot revolves around a group of teenagers who aspire to be professional heroes. The series is set in a world where the majority of humanity possesses some kind of power known as a Quirk.

A Quirk or a Meta Ability is a superhuman ability. A Quirk is generally unique to their users and is classified into multiple categories. While some Quirks are defensive and helpful in nature, many of them can be aggressive and utilized to harm society.

My Hero Academia showcases an extensive cast of interesting characters with extremely powerful Quirks that are even fatal for their users.

10 Quirks in My Hero Academia that can kill their users

10) Twice: Double

Twice using his Quirk in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Twice's character arc is one of the most well-written in My Hero Academia. His uncertainty about whether or not he was real Twice defined him. Twice's backstory was centered on loneliness, a fragmented sense of identity, and societal injustice.

Twice, he possessed a powerful ability to create clones of people or objects by merely touching them. As powerful as his quirk is, it is also lethal, because after repeatedly cloning himself, he may lose his sense of identity among similar clones and be killed solely by his own powers.

9) Denki Kaminari: Electrification

Denki Kaminari, with the power of his electrification, is able to project an electric aura that can be discharged upon contact. However, if he overdoes it with Super Moves, he short-circuits his own brain for an hour, rendering him "dumb."

In the anime, this seems to have a short-lived impact. However, it is quite likely that repeated exposure to such events over time will have negative consequences. Denki might be somewhat immune to his own Quirk, but this immunity is not absolute, and it has the potential to seriously harm and even kill him.

8) Yuga Aoyama: Navel Laser

Aoyama training his Navel Laser (image credit: Studio Bones)

Yuga Aoyama, the oddball exchange student from Class 1-A. Like Izuku, Yuga was born without a Quirk, and All for One gave him the Navel Laser Quirk as a deal.

The Navel Laser Quirk is incompatible with Yuga's body and he experiences digestive distress whenever he uses the Quirk for an extended period of time. His resistance to the Quirk does improve, but he might never entirely get used to it, and over time, it could seriously harm to his body.

7) Mustard: Poison Gas

Mustard is a young villain capable of emitting poisonous gas from his body. Anyone who breathes it will immediately fall asleep.

Of course, Mustard is affected by this too, which is why he wears a gas mask; and without the mask, he cannot use his powers. Thus, this Quirk can be considered harmful to the user.

6) Nine: Weather Manipulation and All for One

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising's main antagonist was Nine. Nine, with strength comparable to All For One, was a threat that only a few characters could deal with.

However, the power came with consequences and causes cell degeneration for him. Strong and self-destructive, this quirk has the potential to instantly kill the user.

5) Himiko Toga: Transform

Toga (Image via Studio Bones)

Himiko Toga's Quirk, Transform, allows her to transform into anyone after drinking their blood. While this is an insane ability, it is seen as villainous. It also makes Himiko obsessed with blood.

Her Quirk does not physically harm her, but it has an effect on her psyche, turning her almost insane, which may lead to self-harm.

4) Dabi: Cremation

Dabi is a powerful antagonist and one of only a few characters in My Hero Academia who can use blue fire. This fire is caused by his Cremation Quirk, which allows him to generate and manipulate flames from anywhere on his body.

Dabi and his blue flames (image via Crunchyroll)

He inherited a fire quirk that is even hotter than his father's Hellfire, but he also inherited his mother's ice resistance. A terrible Quirk accident when he was young caused his horrific burn scars. His tear ducts have been burned shut as a result of his injuries. This weakness limits Dabi in battle because if he pushes his flames too far, he will burn himself to death.

3) Mirio: Permeation

Mirio's powerful Quirk allows him to shift through physical matter. Permeation is one of My Hero Academia's most powerful Transformation Quirks.

In most cases, the permeation quirk is extremely difficult to apply. If the user is not cautious, they can sustain fatal injuries. When they are completely intangible, they will also lose their senses because everything passes through them.

2) All for One

All for One, All Might's nemesis and the most terrifying villain in My Hero Academia, has a Quirk that allows him to steal the abilities of others. The Quirk transforms All for One into a one-man army, but it is not without consequences.

All for One is incompatible with quirks from the new generation. It is for this reason that he turned to Dr. Kyudai Garaki's research. His body eventually failed him, prompting him to choose Tomura Shigaraki as his vessel.

1) Deku: One for All

The ultimate heroic quirk, One for All, was revealed early on to be destructive to its user. Before Izuku can even attempt to use the power, All Might warned that it has the potential to blow his limbs off. His warning wasn't false as seen throughout the series, Deku struggled to use his powers without harming himself.

However, One for All from My Hero Academia has a much darker secret. The Quirk is literally lethal for any inheritor with another ability. Their bodies can't handle the change, and their life expectancy is severely reduced.

