My Hero Academia: How does Kaminari’s Quirk work, explained

Denki Kaminari is practically his own energy source in My Hero Academia. Electricity is highly sought after in the job market. For that reason, there aren't many heroes that use this power. Most electric Quirk users perform technical jobs for less risk and more reward. With that said, Kaminari is quite the notable exception in My Hero Academia.

The Electrification Quirk is a fairly balanced power with many strengths and weaknesses. Kaminari may lose a lot of fights in My Hero Academia, but he shouldn't be underestimated in the slightest. He can easily catch enemies off guard with his high-voltage attacks.

Here is a brief synopsis of Kaminari's Quirk in My Hero Academia

Kaminari can electrocute anything nearby

Electrification is a powerful Quirk that's classified under the Emitter category in My Hero Academia. Kaminari has the special ability to charge larges amounts of electricity in his body. The Class 1-A student can discharge the electricity shortly afterwards. It works best in a close range situation.

Kaminari can send shockwaves in multiple directions, which makes it difficult for enemies to avoid his attacks. He can also paralyze his foes upon contact. Most importantly, his moves will deal significant damage.

Elemental type advantages and disadvantages also play a role in My Hero Academia. Since he can produce light with his lightning attacks, Kaminari is a natural counter to Fumikage Tokoyami's Quirk, Dark Shadow. But whether or not he can beat him is a different story.

He can also become a lightning rod

Kaminari can also be a practical support unit with his powers in My Hero Academia. He can absorb electric discharges from enemies just by pointing his finger upwards. This was notably used in the Paranormal Liberation War when he protected his fellow heroes from a random villain.

Kaminari also doesn't seem to get hurt in this state, although he does have to maintain his pose. He can stay like this as long as he needs to. With that said, he would need to avoid sneak attacks from other enemies.

There are some drawbacks

Kaminari must not go past his current wattage limit. Doing so will render him in a catatonic state, making him a very easy target. It will take a full hour for him to recover. Kaminari would have to be protected in the meantime.

He could also potentially cause some collateral damage in My Hero Academia. The young hero also needs to be careful when using his Quirk, particularly when surrounded by allies. Since his electric attacks will not discriminate, there is a chance his friends can get hit.

Support items do go a long way in My Hero Academia. Kaminari has something called Sharpshooting Gear, which allows him to have better aim. He can use pointers to discharge electricity to certain targets. This greatly reduces the unpredictability of his attacks.

Kaminari works best in a supporting role

Kaminari's best showing was arguably in the Provisional Hero License Exam. He didn't personally defeat Seiji Shishikura, but he did contribute to his eventual downfall. Kaminari works very well alongside Katsuki Bakugo and Eijiro Kirishima, since he can produce long distance attacks for them.

He doesn't win very often, but that performance in the license exam is among his best highlights in the series.

