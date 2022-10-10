My Hero Academia: 4 characters whom Denki Kaminari can beat (and 4 he never can)

My Hero Academia has given fans a number of characters to love and adore. One such character is Denki Kaminari aka Chargebolt. Friendly, outgoing, energetic and playful, Kaminari is part of U.A. High's Class 1A. However, as the series rolls on, he begins to get a little more serious when it comes to his job as a hero.

Kaminari possesses a Quirk known as Electrification, which allows him to generate electricity and engulf his body in it. Unlike earlier, with training, he is now able to direct the flow of electricity over specific distances. His Quirk also allows him to absorb electricity into him.

Kaminari has now come a long way since his introduction in My Hero Academia. We have seen him put up against various villains and in some cases his classmates as well. There are some characters whom he can beat and some who give him a hard time. Here's a look at the same.

My Hero Academia: 4 characters whom Denki Kaminari can beat

1) Twice

Villain Twice (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Twice received a major power up with his new move Sad Man's Parade. If allowed enough time, he could easily duplicate a number of times and overwhelm his opponent. But with an opponent like Kaminari, that could be a task. Kaminari could either zap him with an electric bolt or release electricity to cover the entire battle area, rendering Twice unable to fight.

2) Yuga Aoyama

Yuga Aoyama (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Yuga Aoyama twinkles with unmatched brilliance. His Navel Laser, after sufficient training, is undoubtedly a powerful quirk. He learned ways to vary its use, like multiple laser bursts, which made him even more powerful. But against Kaminari, the electricity shines brighter. While extremely strong offensively, Yuga's quirk has no defensive capabilities, something that Denki could exploit.

3) Trumpet

Villain Curious (left) and Trumpet (right) (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the nine generals in the Paranormal Liberation Front, Koku Hanabata's quirk Incite is an interesting one. If someone considers Hanabata a worthy leader and hears his voice, their physical and mental state will receive a boost. For this reason, he wears a specially-manufactured helmet with 7 built-in amplifiers.

Hanabata is an excellent support system who can boost his side's abilities. But on his own, he is almost powerless. When up against someone like Kaminari, Trumpet stands little chance of winning.

4) Rikido Sato

Rikido Sato (Image via Studio Bones)

Sato's Sugar Rush makes him a formidable opponent in close-quarters combat. Injesting 10 grams of sugar boosts his physical capabilities by 5 times for 3 minutes. With training, he was able to increase the duration. However, against Kaminari, Sato would have a tough time. Kaminari wins at long range and up close, he could zap Sato with enough electricity to render him unable to fight.

My Hero Academia: 4 characters whom Denki Kaminari can never beat

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's protagonist Izuku Midoriya would prove too much for Kaminari. While the fight will be intense, there is no doubt that Midoriya would come out on top. Deku got a major power boost when he inherited One For All with his consistent training. Now, after awakening OFA's seven Quirks, he is almost at his peak. All in all, a bad opponent for Kaminari.

2) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's main antagonist Tomura Shigaraki is another character who would overpower Kaminari. Maybe he could have stood a chance before his transformation and merger with All For One. But the new and improved Shigaraki would easily defeat Kaminari. Perhaps Chargebolt might put a good fight but the Symbol of Chaos would ultimately prevail.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Kaminari's friend and classmate Katsuki Bakugo comes in the list of worst opponents for him. Even before coming to U.A., Bakugo had decent control of his Quirk. With further training and guidance, he is able to stand Midoriya and match up to a number of Pro Heroes. Even if Kaminari managed to hit Bakugo with his full power, it wouldn't do much to him. Instead, it might make him angrier.

4) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

The son of My Hero Academia's Number 1 hero, Shoto Todoroki, completes the list. Shoto as well, before coming to U.A., had good control of his Quirk. As time passed, he only got stronger and later began to train his fire side as well. Todoroki's abilities are on a different level. Undoubtedly, Kaminari would have no chance at winning in an all-out battle.

