My Hero Academia: Every Quirk of Izuku Midoriya, ranked weakest to strongest

My Hero Academia protagonist Izuku Midoriya was born quirkless. Much like Yagi Toshinori, aka All Might, Midoriya had no special abilities. However, after a fateful meeting with the Number 1 Hero, the youngster became the next carrier of One For All.

With this power came the abilities wielded by its former users. Credit to One For All, these abilities have increased in power due to their previous usage. Before Midoriya, eight other users cultivated One For All before passing it on. This article looks at the quirks accompanying One For All in My Hero Academia and ranks them from the weakest to the strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of My Hero Academia till chapter 368 and reflects the writer's opinion.

My Hero Academia: Izuku Midoriya's quirks ranked from weakest to strongest

7) Smokescreen

Nesu @NesuProps One MHA headcanon that seems very plausible is that All Might unconsciously made use one of OFA quirks.



That quirk is En's Smokescreen.



The best example is the big release of smoke from his body when his Muscular Form gets depleted. As happened in Ch 20 after USJ Nomu fight. One MHA headcanon that seems very plausible is that All Might unconsciously made use one of OFA quirks.That quirk is En's Smokescreen. The best example is the big release of smoke from his body when his Muscular Form gets depleted. As happened in Ch 20 after USJ Nomu fight. https://t.co/W4K1NO6p5z

Likely the weakest of Izuku Midoriya's quirks in My Hero Academia, Smokescreen comes from the sixth One for All user, En. It allows the user to create a thick cloud of smoke from their body. Depending on the intensity, the smoke can cover a substantially large area.

An advantage of this technique is that, unlike regular smoke, it does not irritate the eyes. However, if an immense amount of smoke is released, the user's vision might get impaired, rendering them unable to fight. On its own, it is not a very impressive quirk and is primarily helpful in evacuation situations. It neither possesses offensive power nor can be scaled to an ultimate move level.

6) Blackwhip

Izuku Midoriya's quirk Blackwhip in action in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Another one of Izuku Midoriya's quirks, Blackwhip, comes from the fifth user of One For All. With this quirk, the user can produce energy tendrils from any part of their body and command them at will.

Given the name, these tendrils are black with a glowing light teal outline. As seen in the My Hero Academia manga and anime, Blackwhip is powered by emotions, essentially anger. This implies that the quirk powers up with the user's anger.

The drawback, however, is that it can run wild if the user does not have control over themselves. When Midoriya activated it for the first time, Blackwhip lashed out uncontrollably until he could compose himself.

5) Danger Sense

Seph - Season 6 Countdown PfP @Shonen_Joenen #MHA



Danger Sense has been really cool in the manga, but I wonder how exactly Bones will animate it?



Horikoshi uses it as a panel separator at time but we also see it used to show how Deku would feel if he got hit. I wonder how that'll go with animation. #MHA spoilersDanger Sense has been really cool in the manga, but I wonder how exactly Bones will animate it?Horikoshi uses it as a panel separator at time but we also see it used to show how Deku would feel if he got hit. I wonder how that'll go with animation. #MHA #MHAspoilersDanger Sense has been really cool in the manga, but I wonder how exactly Bones will animate it?Horikoshi uses it as a panel separator at time but we also see it used to show how Deku would feel if he got hit. I wonder how that'll go with animation. https://t.co/4KtMDhq8yf

Danger Sense belongs to the arsenal of Izuku Midoriya's quirks. It originates from the fourth user of One For All, Hikage Shinomori. As the name suggests, Danger Sense alerts the user of potential threats in the surrounding area. This allows them to react quickly. Izuku describes it as a sharp stabbing sensation in his head.

Nonetheless, depending on the threat level, it takes a toll on the user's body. The quirk is also weaker against an opponent who can attack swiftly. It does not get triggered unless there is an actual danger.

For instance, Toge Himiko, despite being a threat, could go undetected when she attacked Izuku out of affection. The quirk also responds passively to negative emotions, so these feelings may overstimulate it.

4) Float

Nana Shimura (7th User of One For All) as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The seventh user's ability, Float, is another of Izuku Midoriya's quirks. Float grants the user the power to levitate. When enhanced with One For All, the quirk powers up exponentially and allows the user to fly at high speeds.

Used by Nana Shimura to float alongside Gran Torino, Izuku awakened this quirk during the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Later, he uses this ability to move around the city quickly.

3) Transmission

Chapter 368 of My Hero Academia revealed the quirk of One For All's second user. His quirk, Transmission, affects the target's speed, thus making the user appear faster. The manga shows Deku releasing accumulated energy, which gives him a serious speed boost.

There are four stages of speed - Speed 2 (Second), Speed 3 (Third), Speed 4 (Top), and Speed 5 (Overdrive). Also, as mentioned earlier, due to the previous usage, Transmission is stronger than when the Second User possessed it.

2) One For All

Izuku Midoriya using One For All at 100% in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Originally used by Yoichi Shigaraki, the first user in My Hero Academia, and then later by his successors, One For All is currently possessed by Izuku Midorya. An extremely powerful quirk, it stockpiles an incredible amount of raw power. This allows the user to substantially enhance their physical capabilities to a superhuman level.

The user can also control how much power they wish to release at once, and they can focus the power on any part of their body or spread it evenly throughout. One For All can also boost the user's existing quirk.

However, concentrating too much power on a single part can cause grave injury. Additionally, upon inheriting it, the user must train their body physically to be able to withstand its output. It is undoubtedly a powerful quirk to possess.

1) Fa Jin

Probably the most powerful of Izuku Midoriya's quirks in My Hero Academia, Fa Jin, comes from the third user of One For All. So far, the third user has not been revealed. Fa Jin allows its user to stock up on kinetic energy by repeating regular motions. This energy then gets stored up, and the user gains an explosive burst of power upon release.

However, the user can only release specific amounts of energy at a time. This allows for multiple bursts of power during combat. With One For All's enhancement, Blackwhip, and the stored-up kinetic energy, just 45% of Fa Jin's energy is comparable to One For All at 100%. Moreover, the process has no adverse effect on the user's body.

In Conclusion

When Deku inherited One For All, he acquired the previous users' quirks. Given the nature of One For All, it provides the other quirks with a significant boost. This means that the quirks are more powerful in Deku's hands than when their original use.

Some of them, like Smokescreen and Danger Sense, are a bit weaker by themselves. They possess no offensive capabilities. Using them effectively would require more focused training. However, when the quirks are combined, they make Deku a force to be reckoned with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far