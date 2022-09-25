Can Yoichi’s absence in My Hero Academia Chapter 367 be linked to Bakugo’s fate?

It should be noted that Yoichi Shigaraki was not seen in My Hero Academia Chapter 367.

This is very relevant for one particular reason. Towards the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 367, Izuku Midoriya is about to face off against Tomura Shigaraki. There is a panel shot of all the OFA users behind him, with a few very notable exceptions.

While this is going on, Katsuki Bakugo is still lying on the ground motionless. However, there is definitely something going on with My Hero Academia Chapter 367. Perhaps the remaining OFA users are with him at the moment. There are some contextual hints that indicate this could be the case.

Bakugo may have something to do with Yoichi's disappearance in My Hero Academia Chapter 367

Here's a look at the panel in question

At the very end of My Hero Academia Chapter 367, the previous OFA users are shown right behind Midoriya. They currently occupy the vestige world inside the OFA Quirk. However, there are two notable names that are missing:

Yoichi Shigaraki , the first user

, the first user Toshinori Yagi, the eighth user

Interestingly, both of these OFA users have a significant relationship with AFO, far beyond simply fighting him:

Yoichi Shigaraki is the brother of AFO and the main reason the OFA Quirk was created

is the brother of AFO and the main reason the OFA Quirk was created Toshinori Yagi is the only person to ever defeat AFO, let alone twice

It should be noted that AFO seems to have taken control of Shigaraki yet again by My Hero Academia Chapter 367. Even so, the two OFA users that are most relevant to him aren't even in the same chapter. They must be doing something else at this very moment.

This is were Bakugo comes into play

Back in Chapter 362, Bakugo was shown to have direct access to the vestige world. He was seen talking to a burning ember of All Might himself. Only those associated with the OFA Quirk have this special ability. Bakugo did briefly inherit these powers in the second movie.

It stands to reason that Yoichi could also converse with Bakugo in the vestige world. He could theoretically provide support in some way, since Bakugo's resurrection may still take a lot of time. There has to be some explanation as to why Yoichi is not with Midoriya right now.

Perhaps he's better off supporting Bakugo at the moment, since the Class 1-A student needs all the help he can get.

Bakugo may still have some fight left within him

It's hard to believe that if Bakugo gets back up, he's just going to let Midoriya fight Shigaraki all by himself. Back in the Paranormal Liberation War, it was made clear that Bakugo doesn't want Midoriya to do everything by himself.

It is possible that Kohei Horikoshi will have Midoriya and Bakugo team up and use their collective OFA powers, similar to how it played out in the second movie. Remember, the movies are canon, so it wouldn't be the first time Midoriya and Bakugo would do something like this.

Readers will just have to wait and see after My Hero Academia Chapter 367. There has to be a reason why Bakugo is being kept alive. He must play a pivotal role beyond My Hero Academia Chapter 367.

