My Hero Academia hints at Bakugo having access to the vestige world

Recent events in My Hero Academia will prove to have lasting consequences for Katsuki Bakugo and the OFA Quirk.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 ended with Shigaraki/AFO leaving a hole in Bakugo's chest. However, right before this happened, the Class 1-A student was sent to a white void. This is where he saw a vestige of All Might.

Very few people can enter the vestige world in My Hero Academia. It's only reserved for those with a powerful connection to the OFA Quirk, such as Izuku Midoriya. Of course, this has significant implications for Bakugo himself.

There has to be a reason why Bakugo can see the vestige world in My Hero Academia

First off, what exactly is the vestige world?

In layman's terms, the vestige world occurs in Izuku Midoriya's subconscious mind. All the previous OFA Quirk users reside in this location. This is only made possible by the stockpiling aspect of this power. Here is a brief explanation of why this happens.

Whenever the current user transfers OFA to somebody else, they will leave behind traces of themselves in the Quirk. Fragments of their consciousness will stay within the vestige world. Not only can Midoriya speak with the former users, but he can also use their powers in My Hero Academia.

Anybody connected with the OFA Quirk will find themselves in the vestige world. Shigaraki/AFO was able to enter this realm back in the Paranormal Liberation War. This is because the OFA Quirk was made from his AFO Quirk. Of course, this is relevant for Bakugo and his current situation.

Bakugo has the unique ability to see these vestiges

tricia 🌺 @todokugou

#MHA362 The fact that Bakugou sees All Might’s OFA Vestige and not his normal body is so telling of what’s to come. The fact that Bakugou sees All Might’s OFA Vestige and not his normal body is so telling of what’s to come.#MHA362 https://t.co/kRpqya8rNB

Right before he was attacked in My Hero Academia Chapter 362, Bakugo went into a white void. This is where he saw All Might in his vestige form. In a touching moment, Bakugo brought up how he wanted All Might to sign a trading card. The question remains why he was able to see the vestige.

Bakugo was briefly given the OFA Quirk back in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. However, it eventually went back to Midoriya for unknown reasons. All Might speculated that Bakugo was only given a brief glimpse of power since the OFA users considered Midoriya a more worthy recipient.

Whether or not the movie is canon, Bakugo must have some connection with the OFA Quirk. It's the only reason he can see All Might in the white void.

Main takeaways

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 Kacchan’s heart.. @Dekacchann Theory time!

Hori needs Katsuki to be a vestige cause the main battle will probably happen in OFA realm. And he wants both Izuku and Katsuki there. Killing Katsuki temporarily serves for good angst and also a setup for something BAD to happen to Izuku once he sees his body. Theory time!Hori needs Katsuki to be a vestige cause the main battle will probably happen in OFA realm. And he wants both Izuku and Katsuki there. Killing Katsuki temporarily serves for good angst and also a setup for something BAD to happen to Izuku once he sees his body. https://t.co/kZtSMNQjSK

Some people think Bakugo is connected with the second OFA user, given their similar appearance. Meanwhile, others believe that Horikoshi might be setting up a final battle in the vestige world. By doing so, Bakugo would be able to help out Midoriya against Shigaraki/OFA.

Shonen Jump will be on break this week, so readers have more than enough time for their speculations. It's certainly been a wild ride with everything going on.

