My Hero Academia chapter 362 adds fuel to a theory involving Bakugo and the Second User of OFA

The spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 362 have wreaked havoc on the fandom since they came out earlier this week. Fans have been worried about the fate of their favorite characters during the final battle, and this chapter may have dropped the most shocking bomb of the arc yet.
While other developments have drawn everyone’s attention, one stray panel seems to have reignited a long-forgotten theory regarding deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugo and the Second User of OFA. This theory has been around ever since the silhouette of the latter was revealed, but it is usually ridiculed in the fandom.
However, after the My Hero Academia chapter 362 spoilers, everyone seems to be grasping at straws.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 362.
My Hero Academia chapter 362 spoilers revive the “Time Travelling Bakugo” theory
One of the most obscure identities in the series is the identity of the Second User of One for All. His age, name, and quirk are all unknown. However, his silhouette appeared similar to Bakugo’s when Horikoshi first introduced him. That is when the “Back U Go” theory came into being.
The crux of the theory is that Bakugo somehow went back in time, the most popular avenue being Eri’s Rewind quirk, and became the Second User of OFA when his past version becomes an adult.
This was accompanied by the theory that the third user was Kirishima, but that was quickly discarded due to contrasting evidence.
The full raw scans leaked on Imgur confirmed that the chapter ends with Bakugo’s heart stopping, but the unofficial scans have left that open to interpretation. While that does not confirm his death, the chances of him coming back from this without the help of a catalyst are extremely slim.
My Hero Academia chapter 362 has made fans cling to the panel where AFO compares fighting Bakugo with fighting the Second User of OFA. Previously, the similarities in their appearance and demeanor had worked in favor of this theory, which was further bolstered by the panel of Second User extending his hand to Yoichi Shigaraki in a mirror position to Bakugo and Deku.
Recently, Endeavor envisioned the students in their future pro-hero outfit, and readers pointed out that the shape of Bakugo’s pro-hero gauntlet seemed similar to the Second User.
In My Hero Academia chapter 362, according to the raw scans, AFO remembers the second user while trying to evade the speed of Bakugo’s “Cluster.” Many have taken it as a direct confirmation of Bakugo being the Second User. Some have even pointed out that the new wounds on the boy’s face look similar to the scar on the latter.
Final thoughts
While this theory remains just as far-fetched as it was before the scans of My Hero Academia chapter 362, it has become more plausible due to necessity. Horikoshi has actualized far-fetched theories before, so the chances of this one coming true cannot be completely discarded.
Hopefully, the official translation will give readers a better understanding of the matter. Shonen Jump will have a serialization break next week due to Obon week in Japan.