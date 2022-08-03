My Hero Academia Chapter 362 leaks leave Twitter devastated after Horikoshi fatally wounds a major character right before the break

The fear and heartbreak created by the leaks of My Hero Academia Chapter 362 will be remembered by fans for a long time. Earlier today, leaks about the events of this upcoming chapter were published on Twitter, causing massive outbursts of emotion amongst fans.

The spoilers revealed that a pivotal character in the series could potentially lose his life, leaving fans in a state of terror and shock. While nothing is yet confirmed, fans on Twitter are devastated while talking about the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 362.

Continue reading to learn more about what happened in the chapter and what Twitter is saying about it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 362

Twitter went insane after learning a fan-favorite character could die in My Hero Academia Chapter 362

Who could die soon?

Awesome chapter after a break last week. The ending got me so hyped and raised some death flags that I actually hope the author goes through with. It could be one of the most emotional moments if he does



#MHA My Hero Academia 359Awesome chapter after a break last week. The ending got me so hyped and raised some death flags that I actually hope the author goes through with. It could be one of the most emotional moments if he does

For a while, Horikoshi has been giving major death flags to many different characters in the series. Bakugou, Tamaki, and Nejire have been in fans’ minds for almost a month, fearing the time of their deaths is near.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 may make these fears real very soon. The leaks published earlier make it seem like Bakugo could take his final breath after his fight with Shigaraki. The chapter will start with the villain making fun of Tamaki for the minimal damage his attack caused him.

Elizabeth @Sketchw_ #bnha362 #MHASpoilers #mha362

BAKUGOU WAKE UP, I DONT LIKE THIS, BAKUGOU WAKE UP, TIME TO WAKE UP TIME TO WAKE UP

Seeing this, Bakugou will start fighting the villain with all the power he has left, going as far as to make AFO/Shigaraki take the fight seriously. The villain remembers the second One for All when he sees how Bakugo fights.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 ends with a panel where we can see Bakugo laying on the ground with his favorite All Might card beside him. His heart has stopped, and while they can still revive him, there is a strong possibility that he might die without any help.

Next week, Shonen Jump magazine will take a break from publishing. This means fans will have to wait a long time before knowing anything about Bakugo’s fate.

How is Twitter reacting to the leaks of My Hero Academia Chapter 362?

amy ★ @Ravensiri i woke up to the #MHA362 leaks and all i feel is PAIN i woke up to the #MHA362 leaks and all i feel is PAIN https://t.co/vIOuuhEwe3

As expected from such a shocking chapter, fans on Twitter did not wait even a second before expressing their concerns on the platform.

Fans are completely heartbroken over this news, which is no surprise, as Bakugo is one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Most fans are either in denial or mourning the character. Bakugo has been a fan-favorite character for so long that it is hard for fans to imagine the series without him in it.

sayaneru 💥🍡 | avoiding spoilers @_tntea sorry but I'll have to drop the anime if bakugo dies sorry not sorry. sorry but I'll have to drop the anime if bakugo dies sorry not sorry.

Feelings are going rampant after the release of the leaks. Some fans are even claiming they will drop the series if Bakugo really dies.

Recently, an OVA for the anime was released where fans could see Bakugo alive and happy. Fans were shocked at how fast they went from seeing the explosive boy living the life to almost dead.

T1tan @T1tan_7

#MHASpoilers #MHA362 Horikoshi taking next week off after this week's manga cliffhanger

The fact that Horikoshi decided to leave fans with a cliffhanger of this magnitude just before the break also does not sit well with fans.

LEGABIRU @LEGABIRU #MHA362 #MHASpoilers



-Kills one of the most popular characters in anime.



-leaves without an explanation.



-no chapter next week. -Kills one of the most popular characters in anime.-leaves without an explanation.-no chapter next week. #MHA362 #MHASpoilers-Kills one of the most popular characters in anime.-leaves without an explanation.-no chapter next week. https://t.co/UN6bvuxE09

Bakugo fans will have to wait two weeks to learn more about their favorite’s fate. This has been the reason for a lot of pain and memes on Twitter.

D.J @Danjay997 #MHA362 #MHASpoilers



This is what the next MHA character popularity poll will look like This is what the next MHA character popularity poll will look like #MHA362 #MHASpoilers This is what the next MHA character popularity poll will look like https://t.co/9hq4QDwQSI

However, not everything is pain and suffering for Bakugo fans after My Hero Academia Chapter 362. Some have come up with interesting theories about what could happen to Katsuki in the future. Leaks said his heart suddenly stopped, which many fans think means it will start again, stronger this time, maybe even awakening his quirk.

edema ruh ⎊🕷️ @edemaruhhh #MHASpoilers #MHA362 #BNHA362 Ok but his heart "stopping" was so sudden. It happened right after the temperature increased + his whole body became able to ignite explosions. Having his "heart stop" feels like the silence before a thunderstorm storm to me. Something big is coming. #MHASpoilers #MHA362 #BNHA362 Ok but his heart "stopping" was so sudden. It happened right after the temperature increased + his whole body became able to ignite explosions. Having his "heart stop" feels like the silence before a thunderstorm storm to me. Something big is coming.

Others are saying that his quirk could have stopped his heart. The nitroglycerin-like properties of his sweat caused his heart to relax after overusing it.

Lou• CR: Monster CW: Made in Abyss S2/ CoN @SkOnaa01 @___Dimples Considering the extensives knowledge he puts in Momo, I doubt he won't know this. Even if it's nitroglycerin-like, the part that participates in it's activity is the N. The N is metabolized i to Nitric Acid that engages in reactions in the metabolic cycle to cause the relaxation @___Dimples Considering the extensives knowledge he puts in Momo, I doubt he won't know this. Even if it's nitroglycerin-like, the part that participates in it's activity is the N. The N is metabolized i to Nitric Acid that engages in reactions in the metabolic cycle to cause the relaxation

It is important to mention that Deku is still flying as fast as he can towards the fight. If he arrives to see Bakugo in this state or finds out that AFO/Shigaraki killed him, there is no telling how ugly things could get.

DIEnamight🚬🕊 @ShonenChuny Look on the bright side, we're gonna get the greatest, most horrifying, most artistically explosive Rage Deku scene we've ever had in the whole series thanks to Bakugo. Look on the bright side, we're gonna get the greatest, most horrifying, most artistically explosive Rage Deku scene we've ever had in the whole series thanks to Bakugo.

We have already seen Izuku go feral when Bakugo was hurt the last time they fought Shigaraki. Shigaraki’s life could be in danger if Deku sees his best friend dead on the ground.

Speaking of Deku, the topic of Bakugo finding inspiration in both, All Might and Izuku is also making fans go wild. The All Might trading card Bakugo carries around as a lucky charm is filled with memories of his idol and his friend.

avery ⚢ bakugo dead,,, @bakudere_



Bakugo having his all might card stuffed away in his suit as a good luck charm of sorts im going to cry // #mha362

Bakugo did not have the chance to ask All Might to sign his treasure, so fans fear it will be signed and given to him, but only after he is dead.

#MHA SPOILERS @rintohrus



#MHA362 bakugo being buried with the card but it's been signed …

Another topic going around the fandom is the similarities between Bakugo and the second One for All user. AFO was reminded of his former enemy when Bakugo started fighting him, and this will play an important role moving forward.

AFO said that he fought against the second user before he was given OFA, who acted similar to Katsuki. This made fans think back on the theory of Bakugo going back in time and becoming the second user, or being at least related to him.

AL #mha362 @pinkp_al love that this chapter confirmed that the parallels between bakugo and the second user are deliberate love that this chapter confirmed that the parallels between bakugo and the second user are deliberate

Another interesting moment revealed by the leaks had Bakugo face the spirit or remnant of All Might in a white space. This could imply that he has a connection with the Hero somehow. Maybe OFA is still running through his blood, considering Deku gave it to him during the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie.

SocialAccount @BPSocialAccount There is literally no reason for Bakugo to be seeing a vestige version of All Might unless he's had One For All. It's canon. And it matters in the main story! The fact that Bakugo had the power at one point is relevant (hopefully beyond this moment). There is literally no reason for Bakugo to be seeing a vestige version of All Might unless he's had One For All. It's canon. And it matters in the main story! The fact that Bakugo had the power at one point is relevant (hopefully beyond this moment).

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans across the world. We can only wait and hope that the official release of the chapter will give us some clues about Bakugo’s health.

