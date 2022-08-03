My Hero Academia 362 explains Bakugo’s ultimate move against AFO

The latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has unveiled an epic fight between Bakugo and the All for One user, Tomura Shigaraki. The main protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, more popularly referred to as Deku, is yet to enter the battlefield. But the long wait has left his childhood friend in a state that fans never expected him to be in. Can Bakugo bounce back from this?

This article will cover the latest happenings from My Hero Academia manga and theorize how Bakugo plans to take on Shigaraki. Does Bakugo even stand a chance against an antagonist whose powers are now in a completely different dimension? Make sure you read to the end to find out.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the latest chapters of My Hero Academia manga and doesn't confirm the events. It revolves around the speculations about what might happen and is based on the latest happenings of the series.

Bakugo reveals his true strength against Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 362

Does he stand a chance against the All for One user?

daily shigaraki @dailytomura he’s a 10 but he’s war arc Shigaraki so he’s actually a 100 he’s a 10 but he’s war arc Shigaraki so he’s actually a 100 https://t.co/obF2ijduns

The events of My Hero Academia chapter 360 and 361 have triggered tremendous excitement among the fanbase, with Bakugo not giving up against the insanely strong antagonist, Shigaraki. The hero took a significant beating and was tremendously humiliated as his powers seemed useless against the All for One user, who demonstrates his superiority over Bakugo.

Bakugo's eyes still display a glimmer of determination despite being left in shambles. Fans already know this hero's tenacity knows no limits. Thankfully, before Shigaraki could finish him off for good, the Big Three heroes came to his rescue.

Akane @Izukanee This "huh?" was from someone who deep inside still cares about his allies



The real Shigaraki is coming back This "huh?" was from someone who deep inside still cares about his alliesThe real Shigaraki is coming back https://t.co/qJxaOgcsrC

Even the combined efforts of Mirio, Tamaki, and Hajire don't seem to hold a candle to Shigaraki, who is displaying his overwhelming strength. The latest chapter ends with Tamaki finally awakening the upper limits of his quirk since he is the only one among the Big Three capable of putting down Shigaraki.

However, we doubt things will go smoothly. Mirio, aka Lemellion, will likely have to fight this foe again before Midoriya arrives on the battlefield. But fans are most thrilled to see Bakugo makes his comeback against All for One.

Bakugo vs. Shigaraki is not yet over

|| Chan 🧡|| @HicEstLupusMF Bakugo smiling at Deku as he talks about Cluster, an upgrade brought on by his need to save Deku, is my favourite thing



Anyone who says Bakugo doesn't love Deku are the dumbest mfs ever Bakugo smiling at Deku as he talks about Cluster, an upgrade brought on by his need to save Deku, is my favourite thingAnyone who says Bakugo doesn't love Deku are the dumbest mfs ever https://t.co/0kPymNleL9

Although he already appears to be in a near-death state, Bakugo's bout against Shigaraki has given him some insight into the latter's weakness. Knowing he wants to become the number one hero, there is no way Bakugo will stay on the ground for too long. Even Best Jeanist observes how Bakugo takes note of the ongoing battle between Shigaraki and the Big Three.

This probably means Bakugo is preparing for one final attack. An attack with all his strength will become his ultimate move against AFO. After the Big Three fail in their quest, Bakugo will likely rise once again to display the ultimate power of his Cluster.

Following rumors, he will display a new mode with his pupils covered in Cluster explosion effects where his speed will outdo Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 362. So far, we have seen the hero use his AP shots with sweat from his hands. In contrast, Bakugo's ultimate move, the Cluster, helps him to use the stored sweat of his entire body to create a barrage of explosions from his whole body instead of just a big one.

Outlet || Bite Me @Outletboi #MHA362 #MHASpoilers



HES BEEN CARRYING THIS CARD IN HIS POCKET SINCE HE WAS A CHILD HES BEEN CARRYING THIS CARD IN HIS POCKET SINCE HE WAS A CHILD #MHA362 #MHASpoilersHES BEEN CARRYING THIS CARD IN HIS POCKET SINCE HE WAS A CHILD https://t.co/QwMK62fuSl

The character development of Bakugo in My Hero Academia has been incredible to witness. He felt responsible for his idol, All Might, losing his ability due to his lack of strength. For him to put an end to Shigaraki symbolizes poetic justice.

We are sure that Bakugo's Ultimate Move is bound to make the All for One user uneasy. But can the hero put down Shigaraki? Or will his move only further bring to the front the limitless powers of All for One?

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 DEKU MONTH 💚 @Dekacchann #MHA362 #MHASpoilers



Katsuki.. please hang in there.. I’m so scared.. He can’t be dead.. this has to be a fakeout.. to freak out the fans and to entirely destroy Izuku when he’s back.. Katsuki.. please hang in there.. I’m so scared.. He can’t be dead.. this has to be a fakeout.. to freak out the fans and to entirely destroy Izuku when he’s back.. #MHA362 #MHASpoilers Katsuki.. please hang in there.. I’m so scared.. He can’t be dead.. this has to be a fakeout.. to freak out the fans and to entirely destroy Izuku when he’s back..😭 https://t.co/I6mOgbvPoB

Shigaraki has been concentrating on making Bakugo suffer to get a good fight out of Deku. If Cluster fails, the upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia might unveil the death of one of the best characters in the series. Bakugo's death would rightly show the horrors of the strength All for One and how Midoriya is the only one who can take down the antagonist for good.

Can Midoriya arrive and save his best friend from facing his demise? Or will Bakugo's death lead to the final awakening of the full powers of the main protagonist? My Hero Academia Chapter 362 is all set to be released on August 7, 2022, and we definitely can't wait to find out.

