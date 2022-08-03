My Hero Academia Chapter 362: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

With the latest issue’s reveal of Suneater stepping up massively, fans are eager for any information they can get on My Hero Academia Chapter 362. While no spoilers are available for the upcoming issue as of this writing, the release date and time have been released.

The previous installment ended with Tamaki Amajiki seemingly calling on the power of most everything he’s ever eaten, including the power created by Nejire Hado’s Quirk. The goal in this transformation, as Mirio outlines, seems to be doing damage to Shiguraki with a Quirk that has no upper limit, such as Amajiki’s Manifest.

Follow along as this article breaks down all currently known release information for My Hero Academia Chapter 362, as well as speculates on what fans can expect.

My Hero Academia Chapter 362 likely to see big plays from Suneater, rest of Big Three as Bakugo recovers

Release date and time, where to read

The issue is set to release on Sunday, August 7 for most international readers. Japanese and select international fans will have to wait until the wee hours of Monday, August 8.

The chapter can be viewed on one of two official Shueisha sources, those being MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service Shueisha offers, which lets viewers read the first and latest three chapters of a series, while the latter is a subscription-based service which lets fans read an entire series.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (August 7)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (August 7)

British Time: 4PM BST (August 7)

European Time: 5PM CEST (August 7)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (August 7)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (August 7)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (August 8)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (August 8)

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, fans can most definitely count on My Hero Academia Chapter 362 heavily featuring Tamaki Amajiki. Considering author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s writing style, fans may even receive a flashback from Amajiki in the next issue relating to his Quirk and the limits of its abilities.

Fans can also count on seeing Mirio Togata and Nejire Hado, the other Big Three members, also being heavily featured. The three are almost always seen together, so it’s unlikely that the two will sit back and watch as Amajiki attempts to do severe damage to Shiguraki.

Katsuki Bakugou will also likely be seen in My Hero Academia Chapter 362, considering the Big Three are currently engaging Shigaraki as a means of giving the young hero time to recover.

At a minimum, fans can count on a panel seeing him watch his seniors fight. Most likely, however, fans will get a hint of his physical state in the upcoming issue.

Finally, while unlikely, fans may also get an update on where Midoriya is considering the circumstances surrounding the fight against Shigaraki. It’s clear that those close enough to do something are reaching their last resorts, and Deku was originally meant to fight Shigaraki. While he likely won’t appear in the issue, fans may be given a time or distance estimate of how far he is from the battlefield.

