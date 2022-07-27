Fans worried about Tamaki’s fate following My hero Academia Chapter 361 leaks

After the first Raw Scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 361 were released earlier today, Bakugo fans relaxed a bit knowing their favorite is safe. Sadly, it is the turn of Tamaki fans to worry for the fate of the anxiety-ridden boy they love dearly.

Tamaki, alongside Nejire and Mirio, are trying to keep Shigaraki away from Bakugo. This task is not as easy as it may sound on paper, which makes fans of the big three, especially Tamaki, worry something bad will happen to him.

Continue reading to learn more about what Tamaki fans are saying after the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 361 were released.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga series.

Fans took to Twitter to pray for Tamaki’s safety after My Hero Academia Chapter 361 spoilers were leaked

What did the leaks reveal?

As stated before, Raw Scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 361 were released a few hours ago. The leaks indicate that the chapter will begin moments after the end of the last one. Bakugo was rescued by Best Jeanist, while the Big Three are doing everything they can to keep Shigaraki/AFO at bay.

Shigaraki will regain control of his body for a while, giving us another glimpse of Tenko Shimura. The villain does not seem to have any interest in fighting Tamaki and his friends, ignoring them and trying to reach Bakugo once more.

We will have a flashback - although it is still unclear who it is - about the time the Big Three became friends. To protect Bakugo, Tamaki will use a new Super Move that combines a plethora of different powers he acquired from eating.

Tamaki fans expressed concern on Twitter

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 took the death flags Bakugo was carrying for two chapters and passed them on to Tamaki. Fans know what Shigaraki/AFO is capable of when he wants to achieve something, so they are obviously scared about the fate of their favorite hero.

🍅 @au_tomatic #MHA361 #MHASpoilers



if tamaki dies i die with him if tamaki dies i die with him #MHA361 #MHASpoilersif tamaki dies i die with him https://t.co/Uijzpz7JGY

Fans cannot accept the idea of Tamaki dying, praying for his safety and asking Horikoshi to be merciful with their boy.

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F #MHA361

This smile is worth a lot, this beaming smile of Nejire's is a beautiful thing, her 2 best friends who helped her count on others at this point, yes because if she was really arrogant it was hard to approach her, but Tamaki was the only one and he's a shy guy, beautiful This smile is worth a lot, this beaming smile of Nejire's is a beautiful thing, her 2 best friends who helped her count on others at this point, yes because if she was really arrogant it was hard to approach her, but Tamaki was the only one and he's a shy guy, beautiful #MHA361This smile is worth a lot, this beaming smile of Nejire's is a beautiful thing, her 2 best friends who helped her count on others at this point, yes because if she was really arrogant it was hard to approach her, but Tamaki was the only one and he's a shy guy, beautiful❤️ https://t.co/DJThzOcXLj

They also talked about the revelation that Tamaki, inspired by Mirio, was the one who approached Nejire. It appears that Nejire was not always the bubbly and cheerful girl she is today. It was only because of Tamaki trying to make her smile that she was able to come out of her shell.

Sol | #GiveUsKOFANBAnime @S0l1dud3 Tamaki made an entire cannon outta food that's crazy Tamaki made an entire cannon outta food that's crazy 👀

Fans of Tamaki are also praising him for his determination to keep Bakugo safe and prevent Shigaraki/AFO from achieving their plans. His new attack, while strange to look at, is one of the most amazing and coolest super moves in the franchise.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA361

Tamaki bouta give Visteges AFO a taste of his own medicine Tamaki bouta give Visteges AFO a taste of his own medicine #MHASpoilers #MHA361Tamaki bouta give Visteges AFO a taste of his own medicine https://t.co/iFohXKL7ZP

People on Twitter have been comparing it to AFO’s own signature arm attack. They say it is time for the Symbol of Evil to have a taste of his own medicine.

Kiyama @_Hokusu_ #MHA361 #MHASpoilers



Tamaki is preparing for the second war Tamaki is preparing for the second war #MHA361 #MHASpoilers Tamaki is preparing for the second war https://t.co/FfIrkIxGUW

As always, memes were not missing from the conversation about My Hero Academia Chapter 361. On social media, fans have been making viral memes of Tamaki eating many animals to achieve his new super move.

Chuny @ShonenChuny #MHASpoilers #MHA361



Waitress: "Hello sir what would you like to order?"



Tamaki: "Everything."



Waitress: "Pardon?"



Tamaki: "GIVE ME EVERYTHING YOU HAVE ON THE MENU IT'S THE ONLY WAY I'LL SURVIVE!" Waitress: "Hello sir what would you like to order?"Tamaki: "Everything."Waitress: "Pardon?"Tamaki: "GIVE ME EVERYTHING YOU HAVE ON THE MENU IT'S THE ONLY WAY I'LL SURVIVE!" #MHASpoilers #MHA361Waitress: "Hello sir what would you like to order?"Tamaki: "Everything."Waitress: "Pardon?"Tamaki: "GIVE ME EVERYTHING YOU HAVE ON THE MENU IT'S THE ONLY WAY I'LL SURVIVE!" https://t.co/h42ApQ40nm

They imagined that moments before joining the war, Tamaki would have eaten an entire menu, claiming that this would be his only way to survive the fight.

Fans are also pointing out that his stomach will probably have a violent reaction when it is time to digest all of that food.

Deku is still nowhere to be seen in My Hero Academia Chapter 361 and fans are begging him to arrive. They need him there to save his friends from an almost impending doom.

Norihide @Norihideart Was reading mha ch 360.... Tamaki and nejire talking about properly graduating after the battle, this better not be the death flag i think it is Was reading mha ch 360.... Tamaki and nejire talking about properly graduating after the battle, this better not be the death flag i think it is

The synopsis and complete spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 361 will be coming out in the next few days, giving us a better understanding of what is happening in this chapter.

Sadly, Tamaki fans will have to live with the fear of losing their favorite character for another week. Let’s hope Tamaki is able to make it out alive and reach graduation with his friends.

