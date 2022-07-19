My Hero Academia: 5 characters Tamaki can beat (& 5 who Will destroy him)

My Hero Academia is a series that has no shortage of popular characters with Quirks that people love to see in action. One of the most popular, considering he won 25th place in the latest popularity poll, is the anxiety-ridden member of the Big Three, Tamaki Amajiki.

The shy and self-conscious Hero Suneater has the power to extract the physical abilities of anything he eats. This could go from obtaining a beak and wings after eating chicken, to vines that envelop his arms when eating fruit.

He is incredibly strong and will become an amazing Hero in the future if everything goes well for him and his friends in the manga. But for now, we will take our minds away from his current situation by presenting 5 My Hero Academia characters that Amajiki could defeat with no problems and 5 who would wipe the floor with him.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

Sero and 4 other My Hero Academia characters who would fall under Suneater’s power

1) Shuichi Iguchi

Spinner believes Stain was right (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Out of all the members of the League of Villains, Shuichi, aka Spinner, has one of the coolest designs of all. Unfortunately for him, looking cool is different from being strong. He is an agile fighter with above average strength, but he is not as powerful as most other members of his group.

Spinner's Quirk is called Gecko, a power that grants him the appearance and abilities of a reptile. He can stick to walls with his skin, but besides that, he does not have any other significant abilities. With just a single piece of his favorite takoyaki, Tamaki will be able to hold Spinner down in place in a matter of seconds.

2) Minoru Mineta

Mineta is still growing into the Hero he wants to become (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Class 1-A has some of the most promising young Heroes to have ever been a part of U.A. High School’s student body. While he has been getting better and stronger since he was first introduced, Mineta is still far from being one of these promising students.

With the help of Quirk, Pop Off, he can take the sticky ball-shaped objects that grow on his head and use them as projectiles to stop opponents from moving. He has also used them to increase his speed and mobility in combat.

Nonetheless, Tamaki has proven several times that he is more than prepared to face enemies who are significantly stronger than Mineta, so it is likely Minoru will not last long against Amajiki.

3) Moonfish

Moonfish is one of the most creepy looking characters in the series (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

This terrifying and psychopathic villain has caused nightmares for many fans of the show. He was one of the main antagonists of the Forest Training Camp arc, as well as one of the toughest enemies Todoroki, Bakugo and Tokoyami had to face early on in the series.

He has the ability to transform his teeth into sharp blades that he can control and extend at will. Fortunately for Tamaki, we have seen him fight against the worst enemies and come out victorious. He would just need to eat something that would give him enough defensive capabilities to prevent being harmed by this lunatic.

4) Hanta Sero

Sero may not be as powerful as other Heroes, but he never gives up (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Sadly for the majority of students in Class 1-A, their skills are overshadowed by the heavy hitters amongst their classmates. One such individual who has shown great potential but is still overlooked is Sero, otherwise known as Cellophane.

He may not be as strong as Bakugo or Todoroki, but this young promising Hero can use his Quirk, Tape, to create powerful and durable adhesive strips he can use for various situations. Even though Sero has been training hard, he is light years away from being as proficient in battle as his senior Tamaki.

Tamaki would easily rip Sero’s tape with his claws and talons, leaving Hanta unable to fight.

5) Mustard

One of the most popular members of the League of Villains, as well as one of the most dangerous to fight unprepared, is Mustard. Mustard is a young man who has the ability to generate sleeping gas from body, as well as perceive any movement inside the cloud of smoke he creates.

He is not immune to his own powers, so he normally wears a mask to prevent being affected by it. For Tamaki, defeating him would be far easier than it was for the students of Class 1-A. With a single one of his tentacles, he could quickly remove the villain’s mask, leaving him defenseless against his own Quirk.

Nine and 4 other My Hero Academia characters who are stronger than Tamaki

1) Mirio Togata

mika @resakitsu blessing your tl with mirio and tamaki blessing your tl with mirio and tamaki https://t.co/TcpsuTogsG

For Tamaki, Mirio is not only his best friend and one of the strongest fighters in school, but he is also his biggest motivation. Tamaki sees Mirio as the person he wants to become like one day. And who could blame him since Mirio is just an amazing Hero.

Tamaki and Mirio have been training hard since they were children to become stronger, but Amajiki has a long way to go before reaching Mirio’s power. With the help of his Permeation, Mirio would take control of the fight early on, considering Tamaki does not have anything in his arsenal that could stop his outstanding friend’s attacks.

2) Nine

Nine as seen in the movie (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising)

Although he has only been relevant in one of My Hero Academia’s movies, Nine is still one of the most powerful villains we have seen in this franchise. He is a firm believer in the concept of a society where only the strong would rule.

To aid him on his mission, he had two powerful Quirks that could prove difficult to even the most experienced Pro Heroes. His first Quirk was Weather Manipulation, an ability so powerful it caused havoc on his own body every time he used it.

His second and most powerful Quirk is a weaker copy of All for One, which he uses to steal several other powers. Even though Tamaki is a powerful fighter, he would most likely be defeated while fighting this monstrous opponent.

3) All Might

All Might is always smilling to keep the people happy (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Toshinori Yagi was born without a Quirk, but he still wanted to become strong enough to become The Symbol of Peace one day. Thanks to the powerful stockpiling Quirk One for All, he acquired the power to make his dream a reality.

Thanks to the previous generations of users that gave their energy to Yagi’s new Quirk, All Might became a Hero with a power so magnificent no one has surpassed him as of yet. With a single flick of his wrist, All Might would be able to send Tamaki flying away, without even breaking a sweat.

4) All for One

There is one man inside the My Hero Academia universe whose name sends chills down the spine of even the bravest heroes. That man is the heinous and ruthless All for One. His Quirk, named after his villainous persona, grants him the power to take and give any Quirk he wants by just touching an individual.

He can also access any of the powers stored inside him and use them like his own. Thanks to this overpowered ability, he has been able to rule Japan’s underworld for centuries on end.

Not even All Might in his prime was able to face this terrifying opponent without taking any damage, so for now, Tamaki has no chance of winning against AFO.

5) Izuku Midoriya

Deku will become the world's greatest Hero one day (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Like his teacher and idol All Might before him, Izuku Midoriya is the new bearer of the One for All Quirk. Yet, unlike Yagi, he has the ability to access not only the stockpiled power stored in the Quirk, but also the powers of all the other previous users.

By using them all, Izuku has become one of the strongest fighters in all of My Hero Academia, and he is still a second year student. Poor Tamaki would have a rough time fighting against Izuku without using any of the previous holder’s Quirks.

Now imagine how much he would struggle against the same Izuku who was already tired but fought against his entire class. Izuku only lost that fight because his friends begged him to give up, still, he would have had no problem taking them down if he wanted to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far