My Hero Academia: 10 times Katsuki Bakugo went berserk

It doesn't take much for Katsuki Bakugo to lose his temper in My Hero Academia.

At first glance, the aggressive teenager seems more like a villain than a hero. He is a very hostile person with little regard for those around him. Of course, this statement isn't entirely accurate. He may not care much for his enemies, but he will always be there for his friends.

Bakugo has some of the scariest faces in My Hero Academia, especially in the midst of battle. When he enters a berserker rage, almost nothing can stop him. He would blow up anything in his way.

Cavalry race against Neito Monoma and 9 other times Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia flew off the handle

1) When he proved Tsuyu Asui’s point

In the early days of My Hero Academia, the Class 1-A students had to go through basic hero training. During the bus ride, Tsuyu Asui playfully made fun of Bakugo's anger issues. He furiously responded to the taunts and proved her point in the process. This comedic scene is played for laughs in the series.

With that said, Bakugo is always a powder keg waiting to blow up. Tsuyu demonstrated just how easy it is to get underneath his skin.

2) When he had a spat with his parents

After the events of the Hideout Raid, All Might and Shota Aizawa decided to check up on Bakugo. U.A. High was going to become a boarding school, so they needed to ask the students' parents for permission.

In a very awkward moment for My Hero Academia fans, Bakugo spent most of the meeting arguing with his mother. He could barely contain himself when his irate mother scolded him for his behavior. At least fans know where he gets his personality from.

3) When he went after Neito Monoma in the cavalry race

During the Cavalry Battle of the Sports Festival, students needed to steal a number of headbands to qualify for the tournament.

Neito Monoma made a very crucial error during this round. The Class 1-B student decided to provoke Bakugo into a state of anger.

Monoma is known to mercilessly taunt his opponents and play mind games. However, all Bakugo thought about was going after Monoma and his team. In the end, he was able to steal back his lost headband and win the round, while Monoma was sent packing shortly afterwards. Bakugo was so enraged that he even broke through Kosei Tsuburaba's Air Prison.

When Bakugo wants something in My Hero Academia, he will get it through sheer determination and willpower.

4) When he fought Deku out of frustration

It's very clear that Bakugo suffers from a severe inferiority complex. Not only did he blame himself for All Might's retirement, but he also couldn't stand the fact that Izuku Midoriya was the OFA successor.

The two students have been fated to clash ever since the beginning of My Hero Academia. Bakugo put his own heart and soul into this match. He wanted to prove that he wouldn't be lost in Midoriya's growing shadow.

For many fans of My Hero Academia, this fight can be very hard to watch. Bakugo completely broke down at one point. It's a raw and visceral experience for both the viewers and the characters themselves.

5) When he rejected Shigaraki’s offer

The League of Villains completely misjudged Bakugo's character traits. They believed that he could've been a valuable member of their organization. When given a chance to respond, however, the young hero simply blasted Shigaraki away.

The Class 1-A student said that winning is only satisfying as a hero. He proceeded to fight the League of Villains like a cornered animal.

Bakugo managed to hold off long enough for his classmates to rescue him.

6) When he destroyed Class 1-B during Joint Training

Setsuna Tokage and her team had the misfortune of fighting a brand new Bakugo in the Joint Training arc. She believed that he still had teamwork issues, so her entire plan revolved around that strategy. However, that was no longer the case at that point in My Hero Academia.

Bakugo worked very well with his team and even placed his trust in all of them. He led his teammates to an explosive victory, resulting in the only clean sweep of the Joint Training session.

It was definitely a humiliating loss for Class 1-B. My Hero Academia fans won't forget this quick battle anytime soon.

7) When he protected Deku during the first war

In the later stages of the Paranormal Liberation War, AFO completely took over Shigaraki's body. The villain ended up catching Midoriya off guard with his favorite stolen Quirk, Rivet Stab.

However, before the hit could land, Bakugo pushed Midoriya out of the way. He barely survived after getting skewered like ground meat.

Bakugo wasn't even thinking when he made that sacrificial move in My Hero Academia. He was simply running on instinct.

8) When he lost his cool after winning the Sports Festival

Bakugo definitely loves winning, but only if the other person is actually trying. Shoto Todoroki ended up throwing the finals of the Sports Festival, giving Bakugo a very tainted victory. He definitely wasn't happy about the result, and he let everybody know.

Bakugo was so angry that he needed to be held back with several restraints. All Might could barely strap the gold medal around his neck. The young student was like a wild, untamed animal.

9) When he blasted Shigaraki with his ultimate move

During the final war of My Hero Academia, Bakugo finally got a chance at revenge against Shigaraki. The Class 1-A student had his pride wounded in the previous war, so he wasn't going to let the villain get away again.

During their battle at the floating U.A. High School, Bakugo managed to power up his explosives with Strafe Panzer. This support item boosted the accuracy and strength of his Howitzer Impact. Combined with his Cluster speed boost, he laid waste to Shigaraki with a devastating explosion.

Of course, the villain didn't go down, but that's beside the point. Only someone like Shigaraki could survive those blasts at point-blank range.

10) When he seemingly awakened his Quirk

Perhaps it's too early to really tell what's going on. However, in the latest My Hero Academia chapter, Bakugo was starting to sweat explosions. Keep in mind that his Quirk Factor lies within his palms. This could indicate that he is ready to evolve his Quirk to another level.

After a devastating loss to Shigaraki in the final war, Bakugo might just be ready for round two. My Hero Academia fans can only imagine what a fully powered Bakugo is capable of. He might even surpass his previous ultimate attack.

