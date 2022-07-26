My Hero Academia Chapter 361: Release date, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 is a hotly anticipated chapter for several reasons. Despite a number of setbacks faced by Shigaraki, fans are still rooting for Katsuki Bakugo.

While the Big Three managed to rescue him in the nick of time, they can't hold off the powerful villain forever. While it seems like Bakugo is too injured to continue, the final panel suggests he still has a role to play.

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 may be a turning point in the final war. Shigaraki may seem like an unstoppable force of nature, but the heroes aren't giving up that easily. Something big is about to happen in the next chapter.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 will likely continue where Shigaraki left off against the Pro Heroes

Release date and time

Dedicated readers can stay up to date on the latest chapters with the schedule given below. My Hero Academia Chapter 361 will be available in the following timezones at these times:

Pacific Daylight Time : 8:00 AM, July 29th

: 8:00 AM, July 29th Central Daylight Time : 10:00 AM, July 29th

: 10:00 AM, July 29th Eastern Daylight Time : 11:00 AM, July 29th

: 11:00 AM, July 29th British Summer Time : 4:00 PM, July 29th

: 4:00 PM, July 29th Central European Summer Time : 5:00 PM, July 29th

: 5:00 PM, July 29th Indian Standard Time : 8:30 PM, July 29th

: 8:30 PM, July 29th Philippine Time : 11:00 PM, July 29th

: 11:00 PM, July 29th Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 30th

Readers can always catch up on the Shonen Jump App. They can also use Manga Plus and Viz to find the latest chapters.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Bakugo was a few seconds away from being ground into fine powder by Shigaraki. The villain broke his arm into pieces, but not before surviving his ultimate attack. Luckily, the hero was rescued by the combined efforts of Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado.

While the Big Three continued to stall for time, Bakugo was taken to safety by his mentor Best Jeanist. However, the young student was still watching the battle from afar, making comments as though he were there. The final panel showed a fierce look on his face as his sweat began to explode.

Many fans speculate that Bakugo could awaken his Quirk by My Hero Academia Chapter 361. Only time will tell if that really happens. At the very least, he isn't down for the count just yet. Fans eagerly await to see his next big move as Bakugo may prove instrumental in the war's final outcome.

Predictions for My Hero Academia Chapter 361

Assuming the story doesn't switch perspectives, the next chapter will likely continue at the floating U.A. High School.

It will be interesting to see if Bakugo truly awakens his powerful Quirk as he isn't content with just waiting around for Izuku Midoriya. Normally, he can only ignite explosions through his palms. If he somehow manages to use his entire body, then Bakugo could deal some serious damage to Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 leaks will also likely drop in the next few days. These will be posted on various Twitter accounts, so finding the images won't be difficult. However, the first leaks won't be detailed, so readers will probably have to wait before they are given more context.

