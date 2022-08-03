My Hero Academia chapter 362 raw scans and spoilers: Bakugo’s final attack on AFO leads to a tragedy

My Hero Academia chapter 362 spoilers shocked the readers, and it is very characteristic of Horikoshi to drop such a controversial cliff-hanger before a break. Many had expected a death in this chapter after chapter 361, but no one could have foreseen what actually transpired.

While there is a fair chance that this is just another way for Horikoshi to hoodwink his readers, and the character is either alright, or this is the next step in their evolution, the possibility cannot be discarded that this might be their end. My Hero Academia chapter 362 is undoubtedly one of the most memorable chapters in this arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 362.

My Hero Academia chapter 362 spoilers hints that Horikoshi may have just killed off one of the central characters

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 362 begins by showing the effects of Tamaki's super move, "Vast Hybrid: Plasma Canon." The attack reaches miles beyond the U.A.'s barrier but can still not affect AFO to any considerable degree. AFO/Shigaraki starts taunting Tamaki when finally Katsuki Bakugo stands up.

Bakugo moves at a speed superior to Shigaraki, with clusters forming inside his pupils. The narration explains that Cluster has a secondary effect of producing explosions all over his body, allowing him to use those explosions to propel himself forward.

AFO is baffled at being suddenly overpowered by Bakugo, who is not an OFA user. However, he remembers his fight against the Second User of OFA and attacks Bakugo more seriously.

Bakugo wonders if he can now keep up with Deku. He has a vision of All Might's spirit in a void-like space. He remembers the All Might card he kept in his suit, linked to memories of both the pro-hero and Izuku. Bakugo understands that he is near his end and wishes that his Hero could have signed that card for him.

The Big 3 and Miruko attack AFO simultaneously, but AFO is undeterred. He twistedly asks why they thought they had any chance. A temperature increase was also reported around the vicinity when we saw a panel of Katsuki's parents. My Hero Academia chapter 362 reveals that Bakugo's heart has stopped. On the last page, he is seen lying on the ground with the All Might card beside him.

Speculations

My Hero Academia chapter 362 again hints at a connection between Bakugo and the Second User of OFA. Not only does Bakugo's fighting style remind AFO of the Second User, but it also reminds him of a time before the creation of OFA as he explicitly states that he remembers fighting a non-OFA user.

Bakugo is the deuteragonist of the series and, therefore, should have plot armor. However, throughout the series, Horikoshi has shown that the boy does not have any plot armor and has heavily hinted at the possibility that he might die. One theory would suggest that if Bakugo dies here, he could somehow be transported back in time to become the Second User because now he has a scar that brings him closer to that identity.

It is equally possible that Deku will arrive in time to either have a quirk awakening at Bakugo's expense or to save the latter. It seems unlikely that Horikoshi would kill Bakugo off if we go by regular Shonen tropes. However, one must agree that the mangaka has been setting this up for a long time. Hopefully, the official translation of My Hero Academia chapter 362 will provide some hope to the readers.

